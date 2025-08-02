Call me a contrarian ...

Apparently, some folks think I’m a bit of a contrarian. But I don’t believe them.

In fact, they’re dead wrong.

Anyway, much of what many people think is hard to understand, I find easy to grasp. Conversely, much of what many people believe to be true, I find preposterous on its face.

For example, I didn’t believe President Obama when he stated, “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.”

I didn’t believe the COVID vaccines were safe … or that the actions taken by government -- allegedly for our safety -- would just be in force for “two weeks to flatten the curve.”

I didn’t fall for the Russia Collusion Hoax.

I didn’t believe the “very fine people on both sides” ruse.

I didn’t believe Hunter’s laptop showed “all the hallmarks” of a Russian disinformation campaign.

I didn’t believe the 2020 presidential election was one of the “most secure” and above-board in our nation’s history.

The Chinese spy balloon was actually just a harmless weather balloon blown badly off course? Didn’t buy it.

I didn’t believe Biden was as sharp as the proverbial tack and as fit as a fiddle.

Somehow, I even failed to get on board with the notion that Kamala Harris was/is a Black, female Redeemer.

I didn’t believe that 18,000 cows were killed in an explosion on a dairy farm in Texas in 2023.

I do not believe that man-caused global warming will cause the Earth to spontaneously ignite in a few short years.

Nor do I believe that a man can become a woman just by stating that he is one.

Perhaps most egregiously, I didn’t believe Trump was Hitler.

Still don’t.

And yet, neither do I believe what’s been said about jJeffrey Epstein and his “files,” from prior administrations or this one.

You get the idea.

Which is why I wrote “The Hoax of the Year” posts each of the past five years. (Check back in early December for this year’s edition!)

Call me a conspiracy theorist, a tin-hat-wearing MAGA supporter. Or just tell me I’m wrong. Of course, I’d have to vehemently disagree with you.

