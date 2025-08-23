After Bolton raid, the Washington Post clutches its pearls

Yes, they wrote that. What a bunch of hypocrites.

Of course, they acted as though Democrat hack appointees in comparable positions from not so long ago, such as Merrick Garland, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, Andy McCabe, James Comey, and others, were absolutely independent and non-partisan no matter what they did.

They didn't have trouble with a multi-year investigation against President Trump involving fictional Russian collusion.

They didn't mind all the FBI lies to the FISA court to illegally spy on and destroy lives of people surrounding Trump.. They didn't mind that no one went to jail for perjury.

They didn't mind when the fictional Russian dossier paid for by Hillary and the DNC was used to justify the spying.

They didn't mind when IRS illegally targeted tea party members, destroyed documents, lied to Congress, and had a pretend Justice investigation where no one was charged.

They didn't mind when John Brennan and others lied to Congress and no one was charged.

They didn't mind when Obama dictatorially ordered the Justice Department to drop charges against drug-running terrorists to appease Iran. How many people died from drugs and terrorism because of this action. How can anyone pretend that the Justice Department was independent when no one resigned because of this dictatorial act by Obama?

They didn't mind going after parents and Catholics.

They didn't mind going after peaceful pro-life protesters while ignoring violent acts on crisis pregnancy centers and churches.

They didn't mind that the justice department didn;t care about crimes by Hillary and Biden and covering them up.

They didn't mind that the FBI intentionally hid the truth about the Hunter laptop.

They didn't mind when an AG from New York targeted Trump for something that clearly wasn't fraud.

And they didn't mind the armed people raiding Mar a Lago.

But a raid on Bolton's property has crossed the line. They used to hate Bolton who has always been a warmonger.

Basically, the media will describe any act by this justice department as retribution no matter what crimes were committed by people who they campaign for every day because they have never believed no one was above the law. If they truly believed that Hillary, Biden and others would have been charged for the crimes they committed.

Shouldn't sanctuary states and cities be required to comply with immigration laws Congress passed or are they allowed to just pick and choose which laws they like?

Isn't that humorous?