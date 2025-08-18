Adam Schiff: Democrat poster boy for lies and leaks

If you’ve been following the numerous lies that Adam Schiff has told over his time in Congress, you’d probably agree that his worst lie was regarding the Russian Collusion hoax. But when we’re looking at Schiff’s performance, we can’t ignore the treason he no doubt committed if he did in fact shamelessly plot to leak classified information, as a courageous whistleblower alleges, according to John Solomon:

Listen, this whistleblower literally sat in a meeting, he says, he tells the FBI, where Adam Schiff authorized the leaking of classified secrets to dirty up Donald Trump and to try to build towards either a select committee in Congress or a special prosecutor. This whistleblower was a career intelligence officer. He had worked for the House Intelligence Committee, Democrat staff, for a dozen years when he came forward to the FBI. He gave four interviews. He gave very specific information to the FBI….

The whistleblower also claims that his/her concerns about the criminality of such actions were blown off by “unnamed members” of the group that Schiff reportedly assembled:

The FBI interviewed the whistleblower most recently in June 2023, at which point the unidentified intelligence officer said he had been part of an all-staff meeting called by Schiff in which the then-California representative ‘stated the group would leak classified information which was derogatory to President of the United States Donald J. TRUMP. SCHIFF stated the information would be used to Indict President TRUMP.’ ‘[The whistleblower] stated this would be illegal and, upon hearing his concerns, unnamed members of the meeting reassured that they would not be caught leaking classified information,’ the report added.

Since nothing ever came of this, we now know the FBI and DOJ passed on doing anything against Schiff’s alleged outrageous behavior—and it’s unconscionable. Giving him a pass was essentially rubber-stamping his actions.

Now, another media outlet highlights quite a coincidence between Schiff’s alleged words and the language cited by the DOJ when they declined to investigate the whistleblower’s claims:

The staffer, who described himself as a friend to both Schiff and former Republican Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes, warned the leaks were ‘unethical,’ ‘illegal,’ and ‘treasonous.’ He said Schiff dismissed the concerns, suggesting he would be protected under the Constitution’s speech and debate clause — a position the Department of Justice ultimately cited when declining to investigate. No official legal opinion has been made public supporting that interpretation.

Meanwhile, the staffer was fired:

The whistleblower, for his part, told the FBI in 2023 that he did not believe Schiff’s actions were covered by the Speech or Debate Clause. While rumors spread among committee staff that indicated the whistleblower had been fired for a ‘perceived lack of party loyalty,’ according to an October 2017 FBI memo, the whistleblower told a Republican staffer he had lost his job because ‘there was an expectation of leaking and he refused to participate.’

Have we become jaded or inured by the repeated violations, deceptions, and subterfuge, not only by Schiff but the rest of his colleagues? Schiff was at least censured by the House in 2023:

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., for pushing claims that former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign colluded with Russia — a vote that made Schiff just the third member of the House to be censured since the turn of the century.

McCarthy then asked Schiff to present himself in the well of the House, and Democrats clapped and cheered as he approached. After being interrupted several times by Democrats, McCarthy said, ‘I have all night.’

Schiff then stood in well of the House as required by the resolution, and was hugged and cheered by dozens of Democrats who surrounded him. The measure also requires the House Committee on Ethics to investigate Schiff’s ‘falsehoods, misrepresentations, and abuses of sensitive information.’

Those Democrat colleagues who cheered him on are nearly as abhorrent as Schiff is. They knew he was lying and they were demonstrating their support of his actions.

Now that the DOJ has Schiff dead to rights, there had better be some powerful consequences. As one journalist said:

A whistleblower’s account, now documented in FBI records, accuses Adam Schiff of directing staff to leak classified information against President Trump. The claims suggest a deliberate misuse of national security for political ends. If proven true, such actions would demand Schiff’s removal from public office and criminal prosecution. These allegations strike at the heart of public trust in America’s institutions and demand a thorough, transparent investigation.

Let’s not forget that Schiff has other legal troubles, which Trump explained like this:

‘Adam Schiff said that his primary residence was in MARYLAND to get a cheaper mortgage and rip off America, when he must LIVE in CALIFORNIA because he was a Congressman from CALIFORNIA,’ Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social in July. ‘Mortgage Fraud is very serious, and CROOKED Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice.’

I think Trump, at a minimum, has the right idea.

And Schiff needs to be banned from federal office and sent to prison, too.

Image: Frypie, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.