James Comey spews unhinged Instagram post targeting Trump

Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey recently trashed President Trump in a five-minute rant posted to his Substack account.

In it, Comey bizarrely stated that pop singer Taylor Swift helps him deal with the mean old Orange Man.

A few excerpts from the lengthy and unhinged diatribe:

Taylor Swift has grown up with my family and provided us a soundtrack, really, as we’ve grown ourselves and learned and adapted and dealt with adversity and celebration. She had songs for all of it.

... and ...

I don’t want us to become like Trump and his followers. There are far more decent, honest, kind people in America than there are mean jerks.

... and ...

There’s a stunning coarseness and ugliness in the Republican Party today. It’s upsetting, but it’s also a minority of America. On the whole, we aren’t like that, and we don’t like that.

... and ...

And last year, she urged Americans not to make the serious mistake of electing him. Of course, we’re now living with the consequences of that mistake.

... and ...

At my second Taylor Swift concert in Hartford, Connecticut, 14 years ago this summer, she sang a song about this topic, asking: Why you gotta be so mean?

Comey is not a deep thinker. Based on this immature harangue, he seems more like an ill-informed and star-struck teenager than a former head of the FBI. He sounds like someone who has it in for a more accomplished peer.

The Comey-led FBI let several known radicals and thugs go, including the Boston Bomber. It spied on innocent Americans and allowed Hillary Clinton and her aides to destroy their laptops even as it granted them immunity despite her egregious handling of classified material. Comey has long been a crazed never-Trumper.

And Comey posted a picture on Instagram of “86 47” written in shells on a beach, an obvious wish for President Trump to be assassinated, accompanied by the words, “Cool shell formation on my beach walk.”

There is a far greater chance that a monkey with a typewriter could, given enough time, accidentally produce “Hamlet,” or “War and Peace” in their entirety than that a bunch of seashells should wash up on shore and create a perfectly formed “86 47” message, consistently gapped with a space between 86 and 47. (86 means eliminate or kill, Trump 2.0 is the 47th president. There is no other possible meaning.)

Comey is a mentally ill monster who should be in counseling, treatment, or jail — likely all of the above.

The following is my rant against Comey, utilizing numerous Taylor Swift song titles. See how many you can name!

Here’s hoping it’s a Cruel Summer for Comey. As the allegations against him mount, he should not be allowed to just Shake it Off. His rant is So High School, his Love Story with Swift was never going to come to fruition in his Wildest Dreams. Comey is an Anti-Hero and Karma is a bitch.

Comey, I Knew You Were Trouble when you exhibited Bad Blood towards President Trump. I knew it All Too Well. But it’s August, and You Need to Calm Down. Your legal troubles may be a Delicate matter that could go Down Bad, but that has nothing to do with ME! I know you were Enchanted with Peter Strzok and Lisa Page, but Don’t Blame Me. Blame that Blank Space where your Brain and soul should be.

(18 Swift song titles were embedded in the previous two paragraphs for those of you keeping score.)

Perhaps Comey is just shell-shocked.

Image: Screen shot from YouTube video