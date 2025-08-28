A Clash of Wills in Oregon

Oregon is bracing for a contentious Legislative Special Session beginning August 29, 2025. The “one-day special session” is estimated to last six to seven days. At stake is $5.1 billion in new taxes that Oregon governor Tina Kotek is proposing. On August 25, the public could submit testimony on this bill, LC2, the largest tax hike in Oregon’s history.

So far, over 2,000 testimonies have been submitted, and 93% of these testimonies are opposed to the tax hike. According to reports, 7% of the testimonies supporting the tax hike are from employees of the Oregon Department of Transportation, or ODoT, as it is referenced in articles about this tax hike. The general mood of the citizens not employed by the Oregon state government is a hard No!



In just about every other legislative bill that the Democrat supermajority brings forth, whether it is guns, homelessness, housing, or climate change, it becomes a clash of wills with the people on one side of the issue and the Democrat-led legislature and elected officials on the opposite side. The 40-hour-a-week working people want to keep their money, their guns, their gas stoves, their air conditioners, and their right to say no to higher taxes.



John Woods: Father, Husband, Conservative, Activist, Patriot, Veteran, Certified Action Range Shooter, Voting Delegate to the Oregon Republican Party.

