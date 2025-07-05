Zohran Mamdani has all the earmarks of being another Barack Obama

There is an eerie, often CIA-tinged similarity between many of the younger high-profile Democrats. Those who mesh most closely are Barack Obama and his next-generation clone, Zohran Mamdani, who share much beyond the superficial of exotic names, Muslim-ish backgrounds, verbal dexterity, and big smiles.

As to all the young Democrats, there are also certain elements that have “all the classic earmarks” of their being Deep State assets (a phrase used by those who ought to know):

Elements:

Foreign parentage

Parents in academia

Possible Parental connections to Intel Community

Non-standard childhood

Very early public notice

Non-standard early careers

Jobs that seem to be covers for Intel connections

General verbal dexterity

Verbal skill at dissembling, prevaricating, and outright lying

Political advancement that cannot be explained as simply organic

Political positions that advance the Intel Community’s goals

Certain current public figures seem to check off many, if not all, of the above categories. (For example, Kamala hits most of them but wildly misses “general verbal dexterity.”) When you have time, wiki the bios of Tucker, Vivek, Tulsi, Mayor Pete, Candace, Kamala, etc. Also, research “former” Intel officers such as Elissa Slotkin and Abigail Spanberger. Query how we came to the point where the CIA, for one, can seemingly, brazenly implant people into the body politic.

But specifically regarding Barack and Zohran...

Both fathers grew up in East Africa (Kenya and Uganda) and were promising students. Barack’s father was African; Zohran’s was (and is) Indian. Both were brought to the United States in a US-funded scholarship program for hundreds of Eastern African students that, shall we say, was CIA-adjacent. (Barack’s father in 1959, Zohran’s in 1963).

Both fathers returned to their respective countries after studying in America and were active in the academic and political affairs of their turmoil-laden countries.

Both mothers were well-traveled professionals. Barack’s mother was an official with USAID and the Ford Foundation in Indonesia, specializing in female microfinance projects. (Both entities have been credibly identified as CIA adjacent.) Zohran’s mother was an internationally renowned filmmaker specializing in films about indigents, India, and the Indian diaspora. Naturally, she is anti-Israel.

Both Barack and Zohran grew up in exotic locales (Indonesia, Uganda, Hawaii, the Upper West Side), and had connections to Columbia University: Barack transferred there from Occidental University, while Zohran applied there as an “African-American” candidate, before being rejected, despite his father serving on Columbia’s faculty.

Barack’s first job post-college seems to have been with Business International Corporation (“BI”) an entity that has been credibly identified as CIA adjacent. Naturally, he then segued into working as a community organizer before attending Harvard Law School. At some point before Harvard, he allegedly spent time “doing things” in Indonesia.

Zohran went straight to community organizing. At some point, he spent some time doing things in Egypt, coinciding with the Arab Spring and Mubarak’s overthrow.

Both Barack and Zohran entered politics at relatively young ages. Barack, fresh off a surprise hit autobiography; Zohran off a (not a surprise) failed rap career. Both entered with preternatural poise and finesse, the kind only hundreds of hours of preparatory grooming work could teach.

Barack favored high-concept vague generalities said with a hint of a smile, drawn-out pauses, and a cigarette-infused baritone. Zohran is the next-generation communist: the smile is wider and omnipresent, the head is constantly tilted in a Victorian Age coquettish flirt, while he states, quite openly and unironically, that he seeks to seize the means of production.

Barack perfected the pivot: when asked a difficult, possibly incriminating question, he’d pivot to another matter entirely, in a completely affectless manner, as if pretending he didn’t hear the question was the most natural thing in the world.

Zohran is the next-gen disingenuousness: he deploys a three-point maneuver. He starts by answering indirectly and without pausing something similar to but not actually the question, then he pivots to the actual question, which he addresses quickly, and then he quickly pivots to something else entirely.

It could be said that the Age of Barack primed America for the Zohran Era. It could also be said that 50 years of educational obfuscation about communism’s perils is finally bearing fruit.

To what end? A charitable interpretation/conspiracy theory may say that AI is about to erase half of the jobs available and that the next generation needs to acculturate to Universal Basic Income, a society where the tiny elite accumulate exponentially greater wealth, while the lower half lives comfortable, albeit direction-less and pointless, lives of video games, Uber eats, and robotic sex with actual robots.

A less charitable interpretation? Nah, let’s stick to the shiny happy (heavily medicated) people theory. If it comes with a Zohran-level smile, it’s all good.

Image created using AI.

Norman Krieg is a pseudonym of someone who plans to vote five or six times for a write-in candidate no one has heard of.