Kamala offers America her condolences in her Fourth of July message

For failed presidential candidate Kamala Harris, America is a pretty miserable place.

So on the Fourth of July, she offered the country her condolences, sort of:

This Fourth of July, I am taking a moment to reflect. Things are hard right now. They are probably going to get worse before they get better.



But I love our country — and when you love something, you fight for it. Together, we will continue to fight for the ideals of our nation. pic.twitter.com/pYxJVw0fiD — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 4, 2025

She seems to have forgotten that President Trump, the man she lost the last election to, was chosen, through the election, by the people she offers her crocodile tears to, to be her leader.

This reply summed up just how stupid she sounded:

Well, unemployment is low, the stock market is high, Iran's nuclear program has been defanged, DEI is on the retreat, men can no longer compete in women's' sports and we have an actual border.



Sounds like things are pretty good right now.



God Bless America and Happy 4th of… — Bill Herring (@BillHerringIII) July 4, 2025

Others pointed out that she cropped out Joe and Jill Biden from the photo she posted.

What it tells us is that she's an insanely political person. Like Michelle Obama, she doesn't actually like the country unless leftists are ruining it with absolute power. Instead of say something philosophical, or praising the system where Americans get to choose, or remembering the courage of the founding patriots, or even something grandly bipartisan; she instead declares "hard times" and "worse before it gets better."

It's not a mistake Obama would make.

She's completely detached from the idea of America as a representative democracy with a free economy, a working Constitution, and all the things that make America great regardless of which party is in power. She could have praised spacious skies and amber waves of grain if she wanted.

But that's not her. The only thing she sees are parties and their politics. She doesn't see the country, let alone the flag, as anything beyond politics, anything worthy of greatness. It's just a vehicle to an end, which in her case, is socialism.

She probably revealed a lot more than she meant to with that down-dog statement, one that is bound to turn off voters no matter what their party.

But here we are. And all we can think is: Thank goodness we elected Trump.

Image: Screen shot from X.