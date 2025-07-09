Yep -- it was Obama

Over the last few years, I've asked myself the question: Why are the Democrats so bent on locking up Trump? They tried everything, from Russia hoaxes to unleashing Fani to sham trials in New York City to feeding friendly newsmen negative information about Trump.

For a while, I thought that it was the Supreme Court. In other words, they need judges to invent laws to implement what voters don't want. Or maybe it was abortion and this irrational idea that killing a baby is a woman's choice. Or maybe it was fear that a second Trump presidency would go after them the same way, i.e., payback New York streets style. Or maybe it was just a way of keeping their Trump Derangement Syndrome base busy with more addiction. Or maybe it was about protecting President Obama from something awful, such as directing a campaign to destroy his successor's presidency.

Well, have you seen this? This is from Margot Cleveland:

President Barack Obama. Not CIA Director John Brennan. Not Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. And not FBI Director James Comey. But President Barack Obama. The 44th president of the United States, directed the intelligence community to interfere in the peaceful transition of power to his successor -- Donald Trump. And for that Obama should forevermore be considered a pariah in presidential history. Last week, CIA Director John Ratcliffe released the agency’s review of the Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on “Russia’s Influence Campaign Targeting the 2016 US Presidential Election.” The CIA’s review exposed extensive problems with “the procedures and analytic tradecraft employed” by the intelligence community in crafting the ICA, revealing at the same time the role Brennan, Clapper, and Comey played in the corrupt process.

So it was a full effort, and Obama was in the middle of it.

Will anyone in the media ask him where he was on December 6, 2016? I'd like to hear from him, especially now that the information is rather interesting.

