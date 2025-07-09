Is there really an Epstein cover-up?

We recently heard from one of the dearest friends in our life, who happens to be on the precise opposite pole ideologically from our politics, decrying the depths of hatred in our country today. He was truly suffering from what he was seeing, as he is a good and honorable person, as devoid of hate as one could ever find—from the oldest hatred known to man to the more modern hatred of a single man whose main offense was the courage to take on the established “order of things as they are supposed to be,” embellished by hatred of a people whose family members were burned, tortured, decapitated, dismembered, baked in ovens, including babies, by the millions, including those of October 7.

We are now seeing this brand of irrational absence of any reason whatsoever with regard to the joint statement released by the Department of Justice and the FBI about all the reasons why Kash Patel and Dan Bongino and, of course, Attorney General Pam Bondi should be immediately arrested, indicted, and frog-marched because they “lied” about the existence of Epstein’s client list and many other details about this sordid stain on our nation.

While recognizing that there are hundreds, indeed, thousands of reasons to be skeptical of the official statement and finding of our top law enforcement agencies, for those who are engaged in all manner of theories as to why our national law enforcement officials are “lying,” “corrupt,” “treasonous,” etc., most of whom have almost certainly not read the actual words, the actual statement is here.

Here, as a counterpoint to all the hysteria I have witnessed online about this statement, is a most well reasoned analysis by an author (and long-time American Thinker contributor) who has been branded a “conspiracy theorist” many times over, but who still believes, as he states in his title, “Why I Believe Patel and Bongino on the Epstein Case.” Acknowledging that he has reservations about the attorney general, which I fully share, he emphatically makes the point that he has no reason to doubt the honesty or good faith of Patel or Bongino. Here I should make it clear that for years, I was a regular, almost daily, listener to Dan Bongino’s podcast and find it impossible, as did the author of the linked article, to doubt his basic honesty.

After a review of the basic charges and arguments, Cashill cuts to the chase and sums up the present status facing us as follows:

Yes, the circumstances surrounding Epstein’s death are extremely fishy, but by putting their imprimatur on the finding that that “Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center,” Patel and Bongino render those details moot. The only real question now is whether the two of them, and by extension President Trump, have engaged in a conspiracy to conceal the real cause of Epstein’s death. Those who choose to believe in their complicity need to produce some extraordinary evidence to justify their lack of trust. A string of anomalies does not a conspiracy make. It makes a conspiracy theory.

I urge all to read the statement from the DOJ and the FBI and to read and study the reasoning of the linked article, and thoughtfully consider the implications of all of the wild theories infecting our national discourse about our public officials, most of all President Trump. In doing so, I would also urge all those firmly convinced that President Trump is “on the client list” of Epstein Island—a client list that, it is now the official position of your government, does not exist—to consider whether by some miraculous oversight this might have been missed in the ten years this man has been under the most intensive investigation ever conducted into the affairs of a single person.

As the author said, “produce some extraordinary evidence” to support your claim. The only alternative is to believe, as I do, in the honesty and basic good of our public officials. Because, and it seems a simple either-or proposition to me, if they are not being honest with us, then there is only one other conclusion: We have entered the first stages of the anarchy the liberals promised us.

I refuse to believe we have descended that far.

Image: Kash Patel. Credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.