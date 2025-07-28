Will new DOGE AI break Deep State power?

The Deep State is a budget-busting, bureaucratic tyranny, crushing capitalist meritocracy and social values. It is a self-directed, out-of-control monster that fights MAGA tooth and claw.

However, the brilliant computer “nerds” of Elon Musk’s Department Of Governmental Efficiency are already using the first version of their Artificial Intelligence software tool. It may eventually curb the Deep State as much as possible. From an article at The Washington Post:

DOGE builds AI tool to cut 50 percent of federal regulations The tool, called the ‘DOGE AI Deregulation Decision Tool,’ is supposed to analyze roughly 200,000 federal regulations to determine which can be eliminated because they are no longer required by law, according to a PowerPoint presentation… Roughly 100,000 of those rules would be deemed worthy of trimming, the PowerPoint estimates — mostly through the automated tool with some staff feedback… The tool has already been used to complete ‘decisions on 1,083 regulatory sections’ at the Department of Housing and Urban Development in under two weeks, according to the PowerPoint, and to write ‘100% of deregulations’ at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB). Three HUD employees — as well as documents obtained by The Post — confirmed that an AI tool was recently used to review hundreds, if not more than 1,000, lines of regulations at that agency and suggest edits or deletions.

But apparently, it won’t stop there:

The proposed use of AI to accomplish swift, massive deregulation expands upon the Trump administration’s work to embed AI across the government — using it for everything from fighting wars to reviewing taxes. And it dovetails with the administration’s aim to unwind regulations government-wide, even without AI.

DOGE has developed this initial, primitive, tool to evaluate what we can think of as the internal rationality of federal regulations. If half of them can be eliminated because they are out of date, redundant, or mutually conflictive, that suggests that half of what bureaucrats do is useless waste.

This is huge. A main source of Deep State’s bureaucratic power is writing the federal regulations that describe how to apply and implement laws passed by Congress.

Note that this scale of information is beyond the ability of a single mind, or team of minds, to read, absorb, and comprehend. Only AI level software can hope to deal with this massive blob of unrationalized data.

Most Deep Staters believe the socialistic values they learned from liberal professors at elite colleges. They write those 200,000 regulations that interpret laws into rules, and those rules naturally reflect their woke values.

Even when Trump appoints conservatives to top level government positions, his appointees are faced with staff that are implementing rules mostly written by leftists.

An AI software program that identifies redundant and conflicting regulations, and maybe justifies eliminating half of them, is, effectively, a regulation weed-whacker against a leftist bureaucracy.

One may hope that eliminating half the regulations means only half as many bureaucrats with half the operating budget are “needed” for government to function, meaning we can quickly slash half the waste.

This DOGE software is clearly a prototype destined to go through many iterations of improvement. It may be years before governmental efficiency and cost reduction is rationalized and under some kind of control. But, AI gives that goal an actual glimmer of reality.

Deep Staters will hate it. They may still write new rules, but an advanced DOGE AI will vet and test each new rule for how well it fits with all the other rules.

I predict that this initial AI software will also be adapted to evaluate how the smorgasbord of sloppy, pork barrel laws proposed by Congress impact existing regulations.

AIs could identify irrational, conflicting provisions in proposed laws before Congress votes on them.

AIs will read and analyze new laws, evaluate them against existing regulations, and quickly report what is found. The sneaky bits that favor special interests, buried in the thousands of never read pages of new laws, will be revealed.

The existing irrationality of laws is a great cloud of confusion protecting the interests of powerful elites. That great cloud of confusion is about to evaporate in the light of new AI tools.

Never thought I’d see a possible way to make a massive body of laws internally rational, no matter how imperfectly.

I won’t live long enough to see it. But, Musk’s genius nerds will someday be recognized as worthy of their own monuments in Washington D.C. Musk deserves the biggest and best place among those statues.

This new AI is far more important than salacious Epstein revelations.

