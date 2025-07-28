Imagine if you sold a product with a 44% 'regret' rate from its customers ...

Imagine if you sold a product that had a 44% regret rate among its customers. Does anyone think General Motors or Apple Computer could survive with such numbers?

Abortion giant Planned Parenthood does, mainly based on federal funding, which accounts for about 40% of its revenues. It has no need for satisfied customers so long as the feds are paying, so it continues to deliver its defective "product," abortion, and then calls it "health care."

Now its federal funding is about to be cut, based on the legislation enacted in the Big Beautiful Bill, so it's bad times for Planned Parenthood.

Its "clinics" are now shutting down left and right, with the latest a string of them in Northern California, and this, despite the organization's claims that only 4% of its "business" is abortion.

According to the Epoch Times:

Five Planned Parenthood clinics are closing throughout Northern California and the state’s Central Valley, due to funding concerns. The closures include South San Francisco, San Mateo, Gilroy, Westside/Santa Cruz, and Madera, which have already been removed from Planned Parenthood’s website. These five clinics were operated by Planned Parenthood Mar Monte, which previously oversaw 35 clinics, now 30, spanning from mid-California to Nevada. It is the largest Planned Parenthood affiliate in the United States based on the number of clinics it operates, patient volume, and service area.

The Big Beautiful Bill prohibits federal Medicaid reimbursement funding for "clinics" that perform abortions and draw in more than $800,000 in annual "business."

Any other business they do is somehow not viable without that federal abortion engine.

Instead of questioning the business model, Democrats are shrieking "women will die!"

But nobody's dying, (other than 1,000 babies killed in abortions each day, some of whom would eventually become women), so the claim is ridiculous.

Abortions, in fact, are up, with Planned Parenthood conducting about 402,000 of them in the past year.

Planned Parenthood says abortions are a miniscule part of their "business" -- with 4% claimed -- but that sounds a little funny given that they can't live without their federal funding and abortion clinics are now closing in Northern California, Texas, and other places based on anticipation of the federal cutoff of federal Medicaid dollars.

Why is Medicaid their magic vehicle? Perhaps because Black women are disproportionately likely to obtain abortions while on Medicaid, signaling a targeting of this population for lower numbers. Sound a little racist?

It does to normal people.

Yet the abortion produces regret in those who get them, and the act itself is opposed by approximately half the population, according to Pew Research, with only atheists really in favor of it.

The U.S. population is declining beyond replacement levels in a ticking demographic time bomb, and more abortions only contribute to it.

With so many strrikes against it, from so many different directions, it shouldn't be federally funded. It sells a bad product, it targets black people, it lives on government cash, and it can't make it without it.

It also takes in federal money in amounts no private hospital gets and its uses its profits to lobby Democrats to give them even more money and in a roundabout way, possibly to buy the support of judges.

A federal judge this morning halted an end to Medicaid payments to clinics that provide abortion, which, hopefully, will be stomped out by the Supreme Court, given that the pipsqueak courts are busy as bees trying to overrule Congress now.

But the entire setup has got to go. Why should anyone be forced to bankroll the continuing act of abortion given how worthless its product is, and with so many strikes against it?

