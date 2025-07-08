​​Why Elon should make up with Trump

It’s heartbreaking to see Elon and Trump fighting, but Elon has to give the man a chance: he’s doing so much all at once and Elon still can’t seem to realize that Trump will eventually get to Elon’s concerns about the debt, spending, etc. Elon doesn’t have the political chops to do what Trump is doing. Not yet. He is impulsive. Trump’s speed and acumen are rapidly becoming legendary and Elon would do well to notice.

I get that Elon wants everything right now, but some things must, by necessity, wait a while to get done. When has anyone ever seen a person work at such a breakneck pace? Trump is working to get America straightened out, fixing things that have been broken for so long that it's a miracle he has gotten even this far. It’s a miracle he’s still alive, for God’s sake. America was on a razor’s edge of collapse. The one man trying to save her is being dumped on by the very man who was so helpful for doing the invaluable DOGE cuts. This should not be happening.

If I could advise Elon, I would tell him that he will get what he wants, but he has to have a little more patience. Trump will handle it. He has proved his chops, now Elon must prove his own by being measured. He should make up with Trump. He has to admit that he may have a problem with impulse control. Trump doesn’t. That is the difference between maturity and impatience, wisdom and precipitousness. A third party is a horrible, doomed-to-failure notion.

Trump is our guy. Forming a third party hurts everyone in the country and doesn’t work, never has. Elon will not be the one to make it work just because it’s Elon doing it. He should get on board the Trump train and wait, like the rest of us who understand that things that need doing will get done in due time. Trump is brilliant but he’s not a time-traveler: he has only so much time in a day.

I beg Elon Musk to get back together with Trump. America does well with him on our side but a third party eliminates stability. He surely doesn’t want that. I don’t want that. Trump doesn’t want that. Above all, American voters don’t want that. No one should ruin a good relationship just because he is in what appears to be a pouty snit, despite his valid concerns about spending and pork.

Elon Musk may be the richest man on the planet and it is clear he is brilliant, a visionary, stunningly sharp. But reading the room is not one of his superpowers.

Elon and Trump should shake hands and make up, for the good of the country. I shall pray toward that end.

