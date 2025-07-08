Texas Democrat openly calls for 'dead ICE agents' in Los Angeles

Does the depravity of Democrat culture ever hit rock bottom?

I don't need to answer that -- here's their latest poster boy from San Antonio, telling his fellow Democrats what he would like to see:

Matthew Gauna recently ran for San Antonio City Council. Local elections were this past May and June. He lost and, so far as I can tell, is back to being a student at UTSA. Just today, he called for the deaths of federal law enforcement officers, saying in a now-deleted X post,… pic.twitter.com/MaaKGOpXZI — Aaron Reitz (@aaron_reitz) July 8, 2025

He deleted his tweet, presumably after this visit.

DHS tells him “we’ll see you soon.” https://t.co/RgUNNu5DBN — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 8, 2025

Fox News's Bill Melugin, on whose X account the exchange was triggered, noted that the self-identified barista and Democrat political consultant has an interest in winning elected public office, too:

It appears Matthew has political aspirations in San Antonio.https://t.co/eyh1fpuNbd pic.twitter.com/NaHm71aFW5 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) July 8, 2025

It's an indicator of who the up-and-coming among Democrats are, the rotten fruit of a rotten political culture, fermenting in political defeat but not gone yet. They are the wave of the Democrat future. In New York, they have Zohran Mamdani. In Texas, they have this dirtbag.

But it's more than just a culture of vile words in a bubbling culture, as top White House advisor Stephen Miller notes:

Texas's attorney general, Aaron Reitz, said he was seeing some problems:

And in Texas, it isn't just big talk.

Other than the tragic flooding, the other news from that state happened in McAllen, Texas, where an armed antifa member fired a rifle at the Border Patrol and received his due in response:

For the first time in nearly a decade tracking the Far Left, we just witnessed a coordinated, complex ambush by a Far Left direct action cell.



And the media is SILENT on its implications. Here's what you need to know: 🧵👇 pic.twitter.com/zQPy2DfA2g — Mike Shelby (@grayzoneintel) July 8, 2025

Fox News's Elizabeth MacDonald noted that it was a sophisticated effort, too, with even more detail:

Check out the sophistication of the Antifa-linked terror cell members in Dallas-Fort Worth charged with attempted murder after opening fire on an ICE facility in Alvarado on July 4th. They were heavily armed with military gear, guns, AR-15 style rifles, 12 sets of Kevlar bullet… pic.twitter.com/fOpvMw4ZFn — Elizabeth MacDonald (@LizMacDonaldFOX) July 8, 2025

Border czar Tom Homan is aware of the connection between the violent rhetoric and the actual attacks on federal lawmen.

It was a powder keg waiting to EXPLODE.



Democrat Party rhetoric against ICE and Border Patrol finally boiled over....and turned violent.



Agents were ambushed in McAllen, Texas today, just as Tom Homan had warned.



But Stephen Miller just EXPOSED the irrefutable reason Democrats… pic.twitter.com/nH4kh9MTYY — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) July 8, 2025

Which tells us a very toxic dynamic is going on, Democrats calling for violence, and their antifa allies delivering it. That suggests that characters like Gauna need to be made an example of. Nothing else is going to stop this and all too easily, there could be a tragedy.

