In Tim Walz’s Minnesota, a Democrat land of make believe where reality is ignored and reshaped in favor of what ought to be, anything is possible. Anything like the Feeding Our Future fraud, the worst theft of money ostensibly used for feeding needy children during the Covid hysteria. Various, mostly Somali, scammers were paid millions for supposedly feeding thousands upon thousands of children per day. Needless to say, those meals were never made nor consumed. Some $250 million dollars were stolen.

Now, sane Minnesotans are asking: “who is Wilson Tindi?” A fellow arrested for drunk driving on June 7th, Tindi is a Kenyan-born convicted felon, registered sex offender and of course, an illegal alien. Also of course, the state of Minnesota hired him to work for two government agencies and promoted him to the highest rank in Minnesota’s civil service. That’s probably a record for a DEI hire.

Graphic: Images via Alpha News, both Public Domain.

He served with the state Pollution Control Agency--there’s probably a joke there somewhere--but most recently, served as chief auditor for the Dept. of Education—MDE—which is the agency responsible for overseeing the Feeding Our Future fraud. What a coincidence. However, it seems Walz’s government is capable of feeling, if not shame, at least embarrassment and Tindi has apparently been relieved of his Chief Audit Officer position. He remains on the state payroll.

These days, Democrats, who really do want to keep every illegal alien in America, particularly vicious criminals, can’t exactly admit why they want to do that. They can’t admit they need them for the census so they can have congressional representation far exceeding their real populations. The Babylon Bee recently joked that illegals have been excluded from the census, which reduced California’s population to 12. Nor can they admit illegals enable many of their kickback schemes, so they’ve settled on claiming their supposed compassion is all about ensuring all Americans receive full due process. Never mind that illegals aren’t Americans. It’s the principle of the thing, you white supremacist, nativist, colonialist, racist, domestic terrorist, xenophobic, insurrectionist transphobes! Oh yes, illegals are also indispensable. Without them, America would fall apart.

Very well. Let’s see how much due process someone like Tindi, so valuable to America’s daily function he was twice hired, received:

*2005: Tindi enters U.S. on tourist visa, overstays *2007: application for permanent residency denied *March 2009: ordered removed by immigration judge *April 2014: became a permanent resident of U.S. *Dec. 2014: arrested for felony burglary and felony criminal sexual conduct *Feb. 2016: convicted on felony sexual conduct (plea deal), 2-year prison sentence (stayed), to serve 135 days in county workhouse, register as sex felon, 5 years’ probation *August 2016: taken into custody by DHS/ICE *May 2017: ordered removed again. Appeals court stayed removal order, pending court decision. *Feb. 9, 2018: ordered released from ICE custody by federal judge, pending state appeal *Feb. 20, 2018: appeal of state conviction is denied. *Feb. 23, 2018: files petition in state court to change his name (withdrawn, April 2018) *Sept. 2018: hired by the state of Minnesota as an auditor

Those are mighty accomplishments for any DEI hire, even in a state like Minnesota in a perpetual race with California for the “craziest, most Marxist state in the Union” title. His offenses have been heard by these courts:

*state district courts *state appeals court *federal district court *federal appeals court *immigration court *board of immigration appeals

Not surprisingly, Tindi hasn’t been deported despite losing every single case to come before a court of any kind.

Interestingly, Tindi apparently wanted to serve his 135 days not in Minnesota, but in Wisconsin. Who knew you could pick and choose where you serve criminal sentences? However, when Tindi found out that would require registration as a sex offender for life rather than a mere 10 years under what passes for law in Minnesota, he decided he’d rather not. Sex offenders are known to be non-reformable. See what I mean about Minnesota and what ought to be?

How, apart from Minnesota, has Tindi been able not only to remain in America since 2007, but to prosper far beyond his felonious accomplishments? Minnesota hired him to work for no fewer than two state agencies despite his status as an illegal alien, convicted felon and registered sex offender, disqualfiers in sane states. Considering the latter, his advancement to a high position in the Department of Education might be thought humorously ironic, but Minnesota obviously has no sense of humor or irony of which they’re aware.

Alpha news does report a potentially happy ending:

"We will get this sicko out," DHS said after convicted sex offender Wilson Tindi was exposed for holding a top job in the state's education agency.

If not for Donald Trump, Tindi might have been Minnesota’s next governor.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.