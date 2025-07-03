District judge claims primacy over the U.S. Supreme Court

I know this is “old” news, but, hey, I was in Canada fishing last week … and it is an important story. So here goes:

Radical activist U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy previously blocked President Trump from deporting criminal illegal aliens to non-originating countries. This, understandably, prompted the Trump administration to appeal the injunction to the Supreme Court. The high court ruled in favor of the Trump administration and the Department of Homeland Security.

This did not deter Judge Murphy, who doubled down on his injunction, preposterously asserting that the Supreme Court decision does not pertain to his order.

Hello?!

Indeed, in response to the Supreme Court overruling his decision, which it has every right to do, Judge Murphy said that his injunction blocking the deportation of certain non-citizens to third-party countries “remains in full force and effect.”

SAY WHAT?! You’ve gotta be kidding me!

Defying a Supreme Court ruling? His injunction “remains in full force and effect?” Does he not understand the pecking order here? Who does he think he is?! Where are the “No Kings” protesters? There is a reason the highest court in the land is called the Supreme Court. Its job is, in part, to rule on lesser court’s findings. Murphy’s maniacal “ruling” (“Murphy’s Law?’) goes far beyond judicial tyranny … into the realm of insanity. He obviously is afflicted by a Napoleon Complex, but whether that Napoleon is Dynamite or Bonaparte is unclear.

Unlike the Supreme Court’s ruling.

Image: Pexels / Pexels License