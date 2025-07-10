When tyrants run out of other people’s money

In Oregon, we now have the facade of a supermajority of Democrats failing at the state level, down to the local levels. The voters did not approve the money they were counting on in the biggest tax scam in Oregon history. Now, the Democrats and Governor Tina Kotek are targeting the rural Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) for layoffs, saying that Oregon cannot afford to keep the roads clear in the winter or even do repairs. Oregon is also closing ODOT maintenance buildings across the state, yet there is no mention of layoffs in the Capitol building.

I guess the white-collar workers are necessary to push through the idiotic pieces of legislation that the Democrats want and propose.

Looking at the overall problem in Oregon, I believe the governor, the state attorney general, and the secretary of state should lay off some of the staff working for them. If the Democrats believe layoffs are a way to solve budget problems, they should be willing to trim the Capitol building workforce and make do with fewer staff. There should be a pragmatic approach to this state budget problem.

Oregon has spent millions of dollars trying to fix the homeless problem, but it keeps throwing money at this situation, only to have the problem grow bigger and less solvable. Oregon has spent millions trying to impose green energy on the general public, and that cost keeps increasing while wind and solar continue to be unreliable and inefficient.

Ironically, none of the proposed new taxes were intended to pay the salaries for ODOT workers in 2024, yet these people were laid off because the golden wish list wasn’t approved. This is plain vindictive policy by a failed weak governor and her cronies. The plan is to punish the citizens because they refused to allow Oregon to bleed them out of their wealth and prosperity. Interestingly, you don’t hear any state officials willing to give back any of their salaries to close the funding gap.

Voting for a different Democrat doesn’t solve the problem. Every Democrat has the same philosophy and motive. If Oregonians want change, then they need to vote for change. That needs to happen in the election, not six months from then, when the Democrats start raising taxes again. Your choice, Oregon -- changes, or you suffer the consequences of voting Democrat.



John Woods: Father, Husband, Conservative, Activist, Patriot, Veteran, Certified Action Range Shooter, Voting Delegate to the state Oregon Republican Party.

Image: AKampfer