As we celebrate the founding of our country this July 4, my thoughts were drawn to the late Lloyd Marcus. A profoundly Christian man with a can-do positive spirit, Lloyd was a frequent contributor to American Thinker.

I first met Lloyd in 2018, two years before his untimely passing on July 24, 2020, when he retained me to produce a music video for his spiritually uplifting and deeply patriotic song “We Are Americans.” It was an honor and a privilege to have my tribute to Lloyd, a good and a Godly man, published in American Thinker.

There have been many miracles attending Donald J. Trump, not the least of which was his narrow escape from the assassin’s bullet in Butler, Pennsylvania. Following Trump’s election in November of last year, I was inspired by another seeming miracle to update the portrait montage of the “We Are Americans” music video to include portraits of several brave Americans who had the courage to come alongside Donald J. Trump prior to November 5 in support of his election as the 47th President of the United States.

Yes, there was a dust-up the first week of June — which, unfortunately, resumed in early July — that made me think I might have to do another revision of my video, replacing the shot of Elon Musk holding his thumbs up with one of an extended forefinger. I restrained myself in that regard because of the apparent miracle of unity that happened in the lead up to the election. For me, the important thing is not that Musk’s super-genius idiot savant–level brain can occasionally spin off into hypo-manic hyperspace. What impressed me most about Musk (and several others referenced in my video) was his (their) courage in crossing party and political lines in coming out in support of Trump prior to the November election.

Having read and studied the facts of the rampant fraud attending the 2020 election, I have to admit that in the fall of 2024 I was less than optimistic that justice and truth would prevail that November. My assumption, like many of us, was that the Deep State powers that be would ensure that the “people’s choice” for the transfer of power to the 47th president of the United States would be by way of the handoff of the Autopen from Dementia Joe to Cackling Kamala. Thank God that I was wrong about that, and justice and the will of the people prevailed.

I cannot imagine going through a tenth of what Trump has endured. What I can appreciate is his renewed and invigorated love of God, his courageous fighting spirit, and that spirit of hope and unity that united us in the lead up to and for months after the election.

As we reflect on the miracle of the founding of our country and God’s divine providence and protection of our president, I give thanks for all we have been provided, including a healthy, good, and brave man at the helm of our country at this crucial and unique time in our history. In the interest of our collective mental and spiritual health, I encourage you to enjoy that spirit of perseverance, unity, and hope, as expressed by Lloyd’s words and music in “We Are Americans.”

This July 4, may that most Holy Spirit renew in us a profound love for our county, for our president, and for those who support him in their unremitting fight to restore America to a place of justice, meritocracy, and common (God-centered) sense. God bless America, and God bless our president, Donald J. Trump!

Image: Hands in prayer from “We Are Americans.” Credit to the author.