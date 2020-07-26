God bless you, Lloyd Marcus — you will be missed!

On the morning of July 24, I received the unbelievable and shocking news from a family member that a friend of mine and that wonderful God-fearing patriot — the "Unhyphenated American" Lloyd Marcus, had suddenly died of a "pulmonary embolism".

I first made Lloyd's acquaintance about two years ago when I started corresponding with him after being duly impressed with his well reasoned and highly articulate articles published in American Thinker.

This past January, we finally met when Lloyd flew out to California along with his wife Mary and several friends and members of Lloyd's Deplorable Chorus to film Lloyd's patriotic and uplifting music video in support of President Trump's re-election, Trump Train 2020.

Lloyd, though he had an unassuming demeanor, was an excellent and articulate writer as evidenced by his numerous (in the hundreds) articles written for American Thinker and his inspiring songs.

Recently, I helped Lloyd retain the publicist A.J. Rice to promote Lloyd's Trump Train 2020 music video. In the past week, Lloyd had completed over a dozen interviews, and A.J. had another dozen or so on deck.

Lloyd was scheduled to do another interview at 9:30 a.m. this morning, when, at 6:30 a.m. I was copied on the following email from Lloyd:

Hey A J, I spoke with Taylor, the producer and cancelled my interview with Ward today. I am extremely ill; cannot breathe. Mary is driving me to the emergency room. I or Mary will keep you posted.

Thanks and God bless, Lloyd

It was only a few hours after receiving that email that I was informed of Lloyd's untimely passing.

Ironically enough, Lloyd called me the day before on July 23. I received his voice message, which explained that he was "calling just to see how you are doing."

I called him back and immediately complimented him on his latest article in American Thinker, "Last Stand to Save America as Founded ."

As we talked, I was taken in by Lloyd's infectious laugh as we commiserated on the current state of the Pandelusion and the insanity of our blue state Bureaucratic Betters. I complained that I was stressed out over the insanity. "I've become totally obsessed with politics. I'm reading fifty to a hundred pages of political stuff a day!"

"So am I," offered Lloyd, who then explained that he and Mary were celebrating their 43rd wedding anniversary that very day and said I should feel free to have glass of wine in their honor.

I said I would certainly do so adding that recently, to deal with the stress, I had gotten back to the much better habit of regularly reading my Bible. "Better to take too many verses than too many glasses of wine!" remarked Lloyd.

As we were about to hang up after I wished Lloyd and Mary a happy anniversary, I was moved to tell him, "I can't tell you how much I appreciate and respect you. Your persistence and courage and hard work in standing on the truth over many years are much admired and respected by me!"

"God bless you, brother!" Lloyd replied in his usual happy and cheerful manner.

It has indeed been an honor and privilege to have known Lloyd Marcus. I know he is looking down on us now from heaven with that amused smile on his face, hoping and praying that we get it right in November by getting on board the Trump Train.

Lloyd, your spirit and your courage and your encouragement will be deeply missed. God bless you and keep you! Thank you brother for all you have done down here on this tiny little planet called Earth.

Robert Kirk, a retired Prosecutor, suffers from a rare malady that only afflicts a tiny percentage of his fellow Californians: commonsense conservative thought. For more info or to contact, go to www.alienanthro.com.

Image: Lloyd Marcus via YouTube.