Is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez telling the truth about that nasty encounter with Rep. Ted Yoho?

Is Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez telling the truth about that unpleasant encounter with Rep. Ted Yoho?

The conservative congressman from Gainesville, Florida, according to Ocasio-Cortez, accosted her on the Capitol steps when she was just "minding her own business" as she described it, and then wound up an unhappy discussion about whether the vast looting orgy going on in New York and beyond was just a matter of shoplifters looking for bread as Ocasio-Cortez said. Ocasio-Cortez then claimed that Yoho ended his discussion about her policy with 'F***ing b***h!'

Which led to great haymaking on the congressional floor, with Ocasio-Cortez dressed up in her best bright red jacket and bright red lipstick in a point of personal privilege to maudlinly describe how she was her 'mother's daughter' and other snowflakery about how Ted hurt her feelings. It was also politically useful to her in a second sense, because she's under tremendous heat for her strange Victor Hugo-style canard about how the poor kicking in and looting the Nike stores on Madison Avenue are all just poor people looking for bread. That we all know is pure fiction.

It was a breathtaking speech that drew the beating of flippers from the trained seals of the press.

Here is my full response regarding Mr. Yoho and the culture of misogyny that inspired his actions.



I am deeply appreciative of my colleagues and everyone speaking up and out against the rampant mistreatment of women both in Congress and across the country. ⬇️ https://t.co/nFfxy5UdmP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 23, 2020

But Yolo says never happened. He claimed he was saying 'frickin' bee ess!' to her policy which is strong but not personal. He also made an apology of sorts, while still denying the name-calling.

.@RepTedYoho on confrontation with @RepAOC @AOC: "I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York...The offensive name calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues." pic.twitter.com/0Q1ZC71Vfh — CSPAN (@cspan) July 22, 2020

Now he's saying it really didn't happen at all. Here's his Fox News interview with Martha McCallum:

“Everything was directed at policy,” Yoho said. “When she told me that, yes, she thought it was right for people to go ahead and shoplift if you’re hungry, I said ‘Seriously, with as many social programs and faith-based programs and all these other and food kitchens around, the best that you can do is to offer people in your district to go ahead and shoplift while you’re calling at the same time to defund the police?’” “I said those are just absolutely the most frickin’ crazy policy ideas I’ve ever h[eard],” Yoho continued. “And I says, ‘Your policy ideas are disgusting,’ and I turned around and walked away. And that was really about as long as that interaction lasted.” When asked if he called her a “f***ing b***h,” Yoho said that he did not, saying, “I walked down the steps, I said, ‘This is just such frickin’ BS.’”

Daily Wire has more here.

It's hard to say what really happened. Was he just trying to make himself look good after that self-aggrandizing Ocasio-Cortez spectacular at his expense out on the House floor?

Or was she mangling the facts a bit for political advantage, given that she's been under such pressure for her lie about the poor just looking for bread?

Plenty of things don't stack up well in Yoho's favor - one, the wisdom of approaching a hungry irrational like Ocasio-Cortez at all, and two, that he should have made his MacCallum statements immediately after Ocasio-Cortez started whipping up press attention as the bright red damsel in distress instead of that apology. If what he says to McCallum is what happened, there would be no need for any apology at all.

But even less seems to favor Ocasio-Cortez. The claim about the supposedly impoverished looters burning the city in a hunt for bread is the statement of a fantasist who very likely believes her own lies.

Worse still, she's stated that she's comfortable with her own inability to get basic facts straight. Remember this interview with Anderson Cooper? Here;s the Vox transcript:

Ocasio-Cortez, like any politician, has at times overstated or misstated some facts and figures. For example, she raised eyebrows with a tweet in December declaring that $21 trillion in “Pentagon accounting errors” could pay for a major chunk of Medicare for All expenses. The tweet earned her four Pinocchios from the Washington Post because it wasn’t true.

$21 TRILLION of Pentagon financial transactions “could not be traced, documented, or explained.”



$21T in Pentagon accounting errors. Medicare for All costs ~$32T.



That means 66% of Medicare for All could have been funded already by the Pentagon.



And that’s before our premiums. https://t.co/soT6GSmDSG — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 2, 2018

“If people want to really blow up one figure here or one word there, I would argue that they’re missing the forest through the trees,” Ocasio-Cortez said when asked about the matter on 60 Minutes. “I think that there’s a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right.”

Ocasio-Cortez, because of her age and gender, often seems to be held to a different standard than other politicians. She clarified to Cooper that being factually correct is “absolutely important” and said that when she makes a mistake she admits it and restates her point.

“It’s not the same thing as … the president lying about immigrants,” she said.

“There's a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right,” @AOC says in response to criticism that she’s made factual errors. https://t.co/sKf3sHl9F6 pic.twitter.com/xKc2eB7GEk — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 7, 2019

So it's the intention that counts, not the facts, and whether she's more moral than the next guy.

Doesn't sound like someone who takes a great store in getting the facts right. Notice too that all of her 'mistakes' are curiously mistakes that advance her socialist agenda. Lies seem to be O.K. so long as they advance socialism. Now we learn that by the same logic, if they advance Ocasio-Cortez herself, well, all the better.

Count on Ocasio-Cortez being fact-challenged on this one too. Maybe a surveillance tape will come out at some point.