Watergate? Come on, man!

What brought Nixon down?

Did he conspire to break into the DNC office to plant a wiretap so he could spy on his political opposition? No.

Did he know and accede to the “plumbers’” covert activities? No.

He became part of a cover-up in an attempt to hide the scandal from the public.

Regardless of President Obama’s degree of initiating, planning, ordering, and carrying out the obvious subversive conspiracy against Donald Trump and the will of the American people, he (and every person in that Dec. 9, 2016 White House meeting who hatched the plot) became from that day forth — by default — involved in the cover-up of a plot to undo the efforts of the duly elected incoming president of the United States.

This was an order of magnitude greater than the criminality of Watergate...for which many paid dearly.

What we as a nation do next regarding the Russia-gate hoax will shape the future of politics, Americans’ trust in our institutions and systems, and even perhaps the civil order of peaceful dissent. Despite the gravity of possible repercussions, we must not sweep it under the rug. Figuratively speaking, heads need to roll.

