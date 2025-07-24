Jeffrey Epstein: The Frank Drebin of superspies!

Today, most Jews in basketball are owners or coaches or commissioners. There are also plenty of Jewish fans, but not very many players. Today, Jews aren’t known for their dribbling or shooting.

It wasn’t always that way. At one time, Jews actually had an outsized influence on the court. And they were stereotyped for their performance. Paul Gallico, sports editor of the New York Daily News, explained this dominance in the 1930s: “the game places a premium on an alert, scheming mind, flashy trickiness, artful dodging and general smart aleckness.” Right — so nothing ever changes with stereotypes of Jews except the game being played.

Jeffrey Epstein was a criminal — a wealthy criminal of the worst type, taking advantage of minors in the worst way, using them as bait for rich, famous people. He had a scheming mind. He used flashy trickiness. He was a smart-aleck of the worst kind. No one would argue with that.

But to some, it doesn’t end there. Rather, it begins there.

To some on what Konstantin Kisin has termed the “woke right,” he’s not just a criminal, not just a one-off monster. No, he is much more than that. Jeffrey Epstein is a conspiracy. Those Jews who once were poor and urban and tricking people with backdoor passes are now at higher levels in society. Their tricks are still as dirty as always, but their power is greater. In fact, it turns out they control our entire country now. According to the woke right, it is just obvious that Epstein was a Mossad agent working undercover for the world’s only Jewish state, Israel — a superspy. enabling Israel, through blackmail, to control the USA.

Some obvious problems with this theory come up right away. Most spies live inconspicuous lives. Most likely, a spy would not buy an island in the U.S. Virgin Islands. If such an island were necessary for a spy, he probably would leave it rustic for a quick getaway, somewhere off the grid. They probably wouldn’t have a helipad, a mansion, and guest cottages. Most superspies do not construct blue box-like buildings on their properties with gold domes.

A superspy employs super-stealth, calling no attention to himself. Being a superspy is the top of the profession. If a superspy made a mistake and bought a gaudy island and built a blue tower on it with a gold dome, he still would likely catch himself and straighten up his act before he hired a large team of underage teenage girls to service the middle-aged men on the island. Someone might notice. It would also be ill advised to fly the world’s most famous and influential people to that island.

If you did pay 8 million dollars in late ’90s money for an island that you populated with underage girls and flew the richest of the rich to your island for a good time and no one noticed that you were a spy, then you are the Frank Drebin of superspies — Frank Drebin, that detective from The Naked Gun who snuck up on no one and still solved the crime every time. Undercover, Frank famously saved the queen of England on a baseball field from a murderously programmed Reggie Jackson. He did this by going undercover as an opera singer and singing the national anthem even though his singing was not great. Someone could have noticed. No one did. Then he went undercover as an umpire, frisking all the players for weapons. No one noticed — just like with Jeffrey Epstein, hiding out in his over-the-top opulent underage girl–riddled island.

If Jeffrey Epstein was a superspy working as a Mossad agent, he would likely keep his distance from Israelis, because that might blow his cover. If he was seen conversing with too many high-ranking Israelis, this could raise some eyebrows. Yet Epstein met with Ehud Barak, former Israeli prime minister. Not just once — they met on as many as 30 occasions according to the Times of Israel. This represents a ghastly mistake for a secret agent — for Jeffrey Epstein, superspy.

We have seen what the Mossad is capable of. We saw how they dealt with Hezb’allah and with Iran. Their ability to infiltrate was nothing short of astonishing. The Mossad is to be taken extremely seriously, because its members are brilliant. They are the best of the best. The Mossad is not from the files of Police Squad. They obviously would not have a flamboyant criminal, hobnobbing with Israeli prime ministers, on their payroll.

The idea that Jeffrey Epstein is a superspy Mossad agent is absurd, yet serious people on the woke right are pushing this narrative. Tucker Carlson, who is otherwise a brilliant commentator, claims that it is “obvious” that Jeffrey Epstein is a Mossad agent and that “everyone” in Washington knows it. If everyone in Washington knows that Epstein worked for Mossad, then his cover was so bad that even everyone in Washington could figure it out! Even the folks who thought President Biden was the sharpest man in the room could figure this out, according to this theory. Even those who thought Kamala Harris was doing a great job on the southern border were one step ahead of Mossad on this one!

Jeffrey Esptein did terrible things, obviously. But the idea that he was a secret agent is completely bonkers.

