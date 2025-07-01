UPenn pulls Will ‘Lia’ Thomas’s dishonestly gained medals

Will Thomas is a mentally ill man who claims to be a woman. UPenn is a mentally ill institution (and also a cynical one that wanted to have its women’s swim team win a championship). So, in 2022, UPenn agreed that Thomas was a woman named “Lia” and stuck him on its women’s swim team. To do so, the institution brutally bullied the women already on the team, making them share a locker room with a fully intact fetishistic male. Shamefully, the NCAA went along with this perverse insanity.

Trump, however, refused to accept this status quo. Now that Trump 2.0 is a rocket-fueled dynamo going down the conservative checklist, he’s been relying on Title IX’s clear legislative intent to threaten academic institutions that foist disturbed men into their women’s spaces and sports programs. If these institutions want to get into the swamp of mental illness and perversion with the “transgender” crowd, they will forfeit federal funds. Trump holds the purse, and he’s using that power.

Today, UPenn caved completely. Those women who had their accomplishments diminished because Thomas, with his male body, completely outstripped them in races, will have their records and winning titles restored, and UPenn will no longer allow men in women’s spaces or their sports:

NEW: @Linda_McMahon announces that UPenn has bent the knee to the Trump White House: UPenn will restore to female athletes all records and titles “misappropriated by male athletes” and issue a public statement clarifying that they will not allow men in women’s spaces. pic.twitter.com/S88iJczzhd — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) July 1, 2025

One of the things that’s been apparent to conservatives since 2017 and that should by now be apparent to everyone is that everything the Democrats have said about Donald Trump has been a lie.

Trump was castigated as a racist, but blacks and Hispanics have begun to flock to his banner because Democrats made their communities worse, their housing more expensive, and their jobs less profitable. He also just showed that Black Lives really do Matter when he brokered a peace in the decades-long war between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo. Obama and Biden didn’t even try.

We were told that Trump was an antisemite, but it’s Donald Trump who made it possible for Israel to wage its recent war against Iran—and then backed it up by completely destroying Iran’s nuclear program. He’s also the first president to make good on a long-standing promise to move the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, Israel’s capital.

And we were told that Donald Trump was a sexist monster. I’ve long contended that the “grab ‘em by the...” video was grossly misinterpreted. In addition, by fighting against the so-called transgender movement, which is obliterating women’s spaces and accomplishments, Trump has proven himself to be the greatest friend women have had in the White House since...well, I don’t know since when.