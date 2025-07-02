Have Democrats forgotten about Clinton?

Once upon a time, it was good for people to work when collecting government services. Senator Thume told the story:

I don’t think that’s a novel concept. It certainly isn’t a concept that I think most Americans would disagree with. In fact, it was a Democrat president back in the 1990s—there was something called welfare reform. Bill Clinton, a Democrat president, proposed work requirements for welfare recipients. And you want to know something? The work requirements in the Welfare Reform Act passed back in 1996 and signed into law by Democrat President Bill Clinton had stronger work requirements than are included in this bill. Stronger work requirements—in a bill passed and signed into law by a Democrat president—than what’s in this bill, and proposed, I might add, by a Democrat president. So that’s one of the reforms that we’re making.

Yes, it sounded familiar to all of those who remember the 1990s and welfare reform.

I suspect that two things are going on.

First, the Democrats forgot about President Clinton cutting deals with Speaker Gingrich and moving to the center.

Secondly, the New Democrats are more bent on socialism than we think.

No matter what, Senator Thune is right that honest work never hurt anyone, plus it certainly respects the taxpayer working to provide the benefit.

