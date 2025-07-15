Two new polls show a Democrat party in deep trouble

A few interesting data points in some polling yesterday morning, none of it good — if you’re a Democrat. We know they’ve been on the wrong side of a host of so-called “80/20” issues: a number of transgender policies (surgery for minors, men in women’s sports, “trans” babies), late-term abortion, resistance to the deportation of illegal aliens with violent criminal records, etc. etc. but now as Miranda Devine reports in The New York Post via Rasmussen polling, they’ve got solid majorities against them on some issues close to MAGA’s heart:

“53% agreed that ‘What the intelligence community did to Donald Trump is a bigger scandal than Watergate.’”

And “57% of voters said officials who were involved in the manipulation of intelligence to ‘get Trump’ should be criminally prosecuted.”

Perhaps most troublingly, “67%” of “liberals” still believe the Russia hoax. This is your brain on MSNBC, huh? It’s been debunked, definitively, categorically, even by the much-vaunted Mueller report, that the Trump campaign had absolutely no dealings with them whatsoever but here we are, nearly a decade later and they’re still going on about it. If they only thought about it for one second, with just the tiniest bit of critical thinking, it never made sense anyway: why would Putin want Trump, an unknown quantity, when he could have a known — corrupt — entity, Hillary Clinton? He knew she could be bought. None of it ever made any sense to me, but then, I’m not a liberal.

Then there’s The Hill, with news about a multi-month Democrat poll that shows Democrats are perceived by voters to be “out of touch,” “woke,” and “weak.”

Ouch.

You know all that “fighting for Democracy” stuff? And having touching tête-à-têtes with illegal aliens? It ain’t workin’.

The poll “revealed that Democrats’ prime emphasis on fighting for democracy — while still popular within the party — is no longer going to cut it with the general electorate, and soft-on-immigration policies turn too many voters away.”

Shocker.

Also, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi? They’re not inspiring the under 80 crowd. Heck, they’re not inspiring the over 80 crowd.

The poll also “revealed that for voters to even consider rejoining the party’s ranks, Democrats need to reestablish credibility. And political observers say a new generation of party leadership that can separate itself from the Washington establishment is critical.”

You mean, they want an outsider who can inspire a movement?

Sounds familiar. Sounds like MAGA. This sounds very MAGA too:

Voters also say they are, first and foremost, concerned about common sense in a political party, something Democrats evidently see as an afterthought, the poll revealed. The party needs to align its messaging with the commonsense rhetoric and policies voters are looking for, political observers say.

Common sense. Imagine that.

Clarity is also a big thing. Authenticity. No matter who it comes from, they are lacking both.

As the Democrat strategist whose group ran the poll said:

Whether you’re talking about the New York mayor’s race or AOC or Trump or Bernie Sanders, the thing that all those folks have in common is voters know where they stand on issues. There is no nuance there. … People know where they stand, and when they say something, voters believe it.

Nuance. Nuance is so last century. But that’s where they are stuck. They’re stuck because their leadership is calcified and won’t go quietly into that good night. They’ll literally let themselves become addled and decrepit like Dianne Feinstein did and have to be wheeled in on a good day to make a vote she can barely comprehend.

What these polls are telling the Democrats is exactly what they do not want to hear: change or die. They look to be leaning towards the latter.

Image from Grok.