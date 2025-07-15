How do we explain the left’s hatred of America and their undying affection for criminal illegals?

“When bad men combine, the good must associate: else they will fall one by one, an unpitied sacrifice in a contemptible struggle.” --Edmund Burke

There can no longer be any doubt that the Democrat party not only hates America as founded, they mean to re-imagine our nation as a socialist/communist country it was never meant to be.

As many others have observed, the Democrat party has moved so far to the left, they are embracing socialist/communist Zorhan Mamdani, to take just one example.

Our mis-educated youth has been so thoroughly indoctrinated for the last two generations, taught to hate the country that is the freest in the world, and to systematically undermine everything that has made America great over the last 249 years, they have no concept of how they have been misled.

They do not know what socialism is, what fascism is, nor do they have an inkling of what communism is about (100 million lives lost to it in the 20th century, with millions more driven into exile), and yet the young people of New York came out to vote for an Islamic communist without their having a shred of understanding of what communism is, what Islamo-fascism is.

If Mamdani wins, they will find out.

He is a fraud who will pretend to be whatever and whoever he thinks will gain him a position of power.

“Anyone who has the power to make you believe absurdities has the power to make you commit injustices.” --Voltaire

If there is anything that has been made clear of late, it is that the Democrat party has morphed into a Marxist organization that not only supports violence but encourages it with gusto.

They want to see blood spilled, preferably law enforcement blood but a martyr's blood would serve their purpose even more.

They are supporting the vicious, recruited and well-paid protesters who show up to attack ICE, the Border Patrol, local police and sheriffs.

The enemies of America who are intent upon seeing Obama’s vision for the U.S. succeed are true believers, America-haters who will stop at nothing to achieve their “fundamental transformation of America.”

Obama was the not only the canary in the coalmine, he was the architect of our orchestrated demise. He was, as he meant to be, the beginning of our end and may well have been if not for Donald Trump.

The radical left did everything in their power to destroy Trump before and after they failed to succeed in stealing the 2016 election.

With their unrelenting lawfare then and throughout the intervening years, they were certain he would never again rise up to haunt them.

They installed the senile Joe Biden with the confidence he would do their radical left bidding and indeed he did, or whomever was running the show certainly did.

Trump’s re-election has turned the left into mind-numbed blithering idiots; protectors of all manner of criminal invaders – murderers, rapists, pedophiles, etc.

Unlike when Obama was in office and built literal cages for border crossers, they are now outraged at the much more humane detention centers being used for illegal criminal migrants awaiting deportation.

These illegal entrants into the U.S., no matter how long their criminal records, or their appalling gang membership, are now the left’s constituents, their protectees.

Now, as Trump attempts to restore an America lost to leftism and an orchestrated invasion of migrants from all over the world, the Democrat party is determined to destroy not just our president but the nation itself.

As for those of us who support Trump’s agenda, we are anathema to them. As that pediatrician in Houston wrote, Trump voters lost in the flood deserved to die.

Meanwhile, Karen Bass, the communist mayor of Los Angeles and California’s obnoxious and narcissistic governor, Gavin Newsom, are two of the worst offenders.

They loathe everything American except their own wealth, power and privilege. The fact that Trump has accomplished so much good in seven months enrages them, has rendered them certifiably insane.

The blinkered among the privileged left worry who will mow their lawns and diaper their babies. As Voltaire observed, “the comfort of the rich depends on an abundant supply of the poor.”

The slightly more aware among these virtue-signaling Democrats claim the migrants should all be allowed to stay, given amnesty, social security, etc. – all the perks of citizenship at the expense of the American taxpayer.

They believe that “migrants do the jobs Americans will not.” A huge lie if there ever was one.

And, of course, these illegal entrants should be counted in our census for congressional representation in their point of view.

In the end, it is all and only about power, Democrat power, the power they have long taken for granted as they have for fifty years “owned” the media, academia (they have successfully destroyed education in the U.S.), the CIA, DOJ and the FBI.

Remember the not-State of the Union speech President Trump delivered shortly after inauguration, the one in which the Democrats refused to stand for any of the victims of migrant crimes (murders, rapes, etc.?) They refused to stand for the young boy suffering from brain cancer. And the Democrat women all carried stupid little ping pong paddles they waved around to demonstrate their savage disrespect. They all behaved abominably, like middle school mean girls. From that demonstration of their hateful immaturity, they have now devolved into encouraging truly violent action against those trying to enforce the law of the land.

They very much want to see our great cities destroyed by violence and chaos. It serves their purpose – the remaking of America as a part of a Marxist/globalist world government, a world where only they, our self-appointed elites, have wealth and wield power over the population for which they have only contempt. They are of course certain that they will be on the privileged side of their dream world.

This is a perilous time for our country. The Democrat party has become an enemy of the state, the enemy of all that was great about America. They want and seem to need a revolution, a civil war. They are using and abusing the millions of migrants to incite some kind of violent confrontation.

George and Alex Soros are paying for exactly that now, on a daily basis.

May those who love this great nation fight to preserve it, not with violence but with the courage of their convictions that the Founders were on to something when they conceived of borders, of sovereignty and the freedoms our Constitution guarantees to all citizens.

How to explain the left’s visceral hatred of President Trump, his successes that will benefit all Americans, his determination to put America first? “Tis a mystery.

Do not miss Victor Davis Hanson’s column on the roots of their rage.

Image: Grok, ai-generated image, via X