The ultimate fake news by omission

President Trump appropriated the phrase “fake news” and applied it to dishonest media (print, networks, websites, podcasts, etc.).

Most fake news isn’t incorrect facts or flat-out lies; that’s way too obvious and easy to prove wrong. Instead, most fake news is done by omission — telling part of the story so the reader comes to a different conclusion or completely omitting the story so the reader has no idea that it ever happened. A great example of fake news by omission was during the 2020 election cycle, when most “mainstream” media refused to report on Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Recall October 2020: The N.Y. Post published the explosive story about the contents of Hunter’s laptop. The laptop contained thousands of emails, documents, photos, etc. that proved that Joe Biden (and Biden Inc.) is completely corrupt. The laptop had been in the FBI’s possession for almost a year. They had verified its authenticity and had certainly informed their leftist and Democrat media sources of the laptop’s veracity.

The hardcore leftist media completely ignored the laptop story. They engaged in fake news by omission. It was almost impossible to find the Post’s story anywhere. And when they were called on it, they used all kinds of excuses that centered on “the story couldn’t be verified” and “fifty-one former intel officials claim it was Russian disinformation

It was the same with Biden’s dementia. At least since 2020, it was obvious that, mentally, he was losing it. Biden stumbled over his words, shuffled along with an old man’s gait, couldn’t remember facts about his son’s death, and displayed numerous signs of old age. His episodes of dementia weren’t “one-offs”; they occurred frequently, as in every time he appeared in public, which is why his handlers kept him from public view.

Did the media report on his dementia? No, they covered for him. All the major networks, except Fox News and Newsmax, simply refused to report anything about his obvious declining mental acuity — again, fake news by omission. It was only after Biden’s disastrous June 27 debate that the media could no longer deny the obvious. Prior to the debate, they actively omitted all coverage of his dementia to intentionally slant the news.

Now consider the 2016 election cycle. From July 2016 onward, the Dems screamed “Russia, Russia, Russia” and accused Trump of colluding with them to steal the election from Hillary. The cry of Russian collusion, Trump is Putin’s stooge, the Steele dossier, hacked election, and so on was endlessly repeated — for years. Even today, many Dems still believe the Trump-Russia collusion nonsense. To reinforce the collusion narrative, the N.Y. Times even won a Pulitzer Prize for reporting on Trump-Russia collusion.

Gradually, we learned that the entire Russia collusion narrative was a hoax. It never happened. Because the story was so big for so long, you’d think any evidence proving or disproving the collusion narrative, one way or the other, would be huge — as in every media outlet would report on it.

Last Friday (July 18), previously classified documents were released that prove that the Trump-Russia-collusion story was concocted and initiated by then-president Obama and executed by U.S. intelligence agencies, including the CIA and FBI. Tulsi Gabbard, former Democrat presidential candidate and now Trump’s director of National Intelligence (DNI), released over 100 documents that prove that on Dec. 7, 2016, the Intel Community told Obama that Russia had not interfered in the 2016 election. Two days later, Obama then “tasked” the intel agencies to look “into Russia election meddling,” meaning the intel agencies should fabricate intel reports to appear as though Russia had interfered in favor of Trump.

Gabbard said the “egregious abuse of power and blatant rejection of our Constitution threatens the very foundation and integrity of our democratic republic. The information clearly shows a treasonous conspiracy in 2016 committed by officials at the highest level of our government.” She has referred the evidence to the DOJ for investigation and possible prosecution of Obama, investigation and prosecution of James Comey (former FBI director), John Brennan (former CIA director), James Clapper (former director of National Intelligence), and others.

A sitting president (Obama) initiated a conspiracy and weaponized federal agencies to undermine the incoming president’s ability to govern. And it worked. For his entire first term, President Trump was hamstrung because of the false accusations against him. This is easily the biggest political scandal in U.S. history.

The blockbuster story broke almost exclusively on conservative media because the leftist, liberal, Democrat media newscasts and websites almost completely ignored the story in the same manner that they ignored Hunter’s laptop. CNN did cover it but at the very bottom of the webpage and only after such stories as the Texas floods, Superman goes “woke,” Americans at risk of extreme heat, Colbert’s Late Show canceled, Sergio García snapped golf club in frustration, man plows car into crowd, David Beckham’s haircut mishap, and CEO resigns after viral Coldplay concert video.

Ignoring this story is the ultimate fake news by omission. However, it really doesn’t matter as long as the DOJ follows through and investigates what all American Thinker readers have known for years.

Final thought: In a just world, those guilty of perpetrating the Russia hoax would spend years in prison. However, the world is not fair. I doubt if any Dem will ever be prosecuted for these treasonous crimes, further proving we have a two-tier standard of justice.

Image via Pixnio.