Keeping arms and militia service was historically mandatory

The roots of the government’s recognition of our right to keep and bear arms began with King Henry II in 1181. It was, in fact, mandatory in England’s first American colony. In the nearly five hundred years since King Henry II issued his Assize of Arms in 1181, the citizens of England and, later Great Britain had for the most part assumed communal responsibility for military defense. … Within two decades of the landing at Jamestown, for instance, the fledgling Virginia legislature passed laws requiring all able-bodied freemen between the ages of seventeen and sixty to own weapons and be ready to serve in the dominion’s militia. — Blood and Treasure by Bob Drury and Tom Clavin This is the deep root of our Constitution’s Second Amendment. It combines the obligation to keep and bear arms with the duty of military service. It mandates that able-bodied male citizens endure the harshness of military service, and the bodily risks of fighting and killing our enemies. Many, many Americans went on militia campaigns during our Revolution, the Indian wars, and the War of 1812. Many thousands were killed and injured performing their civic duty with their own weapons. Keeping guns is a key legal right because it serves our nation’s needs. Fighting to defend our nation is the just, obligatory duty of men who enjoy the benefits of living in our nation. This is a core civic duty among citizens — to fight for what we have. That requires weapons and military service. Those trying to disarm free men want to enslave us with the tyrannies that thrive over unarmed people. Wannabe tyrants will have to whip us in combat to have their way.

Please note that the obligation to defend our nation does not include illegal aliens. They violated our laws to steal a share of the bounty created by a free citizenry operating a capitalistic meritocracy arising from our Western values.

Illegals want to steal wealth and safety they did not create. Better for us, and humanity, that they stay home and fight the battles necessary to create what we have where they came from. I’m happy to give them some weapons and aid to do so.

Un-American cowards want to use a flood of illegals to win elections that service their greed and political ambitions. They want to disarm us so we can’t fight back and defeat their coup.

We are fools if we let leftist perverts destroy our civic duty freedoms with lies and illegal invaders.

We are fools if we don’t defend our children and their children from the economic and social perversions Democrats now worship.

(Note: The historic focus here is on men. I’m against women in combat roles. Males are stronger and more robust, and the softness of women is needed elsewhere to help society survive.)

Image: Public domain.