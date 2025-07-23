The truth about Alligator Alcatraz

The brouhaha created by the latest federal detention facility in the Everglades of Florida is surpassed only by the Epstein Files and the latest documents on the Russian Collusion hoax. It’s noteworthy that there are still Democrats who are crying out about “Alligator Alcatraz,” but the credibility of their accusations is sadly deficient. Using hyperbole about the conditions is clearly a top priority:

Ahead of the facility’s opening, state officials said detainees would have access to medical care, consistent air conditioning, a recreation yard, attorneys and clergy members. But detainees and their relatives and advocates have told the Associated Press that conditions are awful, with worm-infested food, toilets overflowing onto floors, mosquitoes buzzing around the fenced bunks, and air conditioners that sometimes shut off in the oppressive South Florida summer heat. One man told his wife that detainees go days without getting showers. Division of Emergency Management spokesperson Stephanie Hartman called those descriptions ‘completely false,’ saying detainees always get three meals a day, unlimited drinking water, showers and other necessities.

The site has also been compared to the Auschwitz concentration camp from World War II, a disgusting and misleading description, which trivializes the devastation of the camp and misrepresents the Alligator Alcatraz conditions.

The first question we can ask is, who benefits from characterizing the site as a cesspool? Obviously, the Democrats want to do everything they can to discredit anything Republicans do to detain illegal aliens; they also choose to defame President Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis at every opportunity. In addition, Democrats have their strategies to increase the number of illegals. One author reminded readers that detention and repatriations disrupt the Democrat goals:

Here’s what I believe their real goals have been all along: Boost population numbers in blue states to gain more seats in the House of Representatives

Secure more federal funding tied to inflated census data

Create a massive dependent class to justify bigger government and social programs

Grant eventual citizenship to illegal immigrants to form a new, loyal voting bloc

Replace the Black vote, which they’re steadily losing, with a new demographic they believe they can control.

Barack Obama deported over three million illegal aliens: “cages” were also erected to detain them, and the staff didn’t concern themselves with providing around-the-clock air conditioning to the facilities. Yet, Democrat lawmakers condemned “Alligator Alcatraz” after their tour while Republicans who toured the facility described it as well-run and safe:

‘There are really disturbing, vile conditions, and this place needs to be shut the hell down,’ Democratic Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz told reporters after visiting. ‘This place is a stunt, and they’re abusing human beings here.’ ‘The rhetoric coming out of the Democrats does not match the reality,’ Republican Florida State Sen. Blaise Ingoglia said.

The Democrats are ignoring the key points for setting up the facility. First, it is for temporary detention, not long-term incarceration. Secondly, it is not intended to imitate a traditional prison setting, where inmates get television, work-out equipment, and are assigned facility tasks.

One state Senator who had visited the site made an essential point:

Republican state Sen. Jay Collins was in another group and said he also found the detention center to be clean and functioning well: ‘No squalor.’ Collins said he saw backup generators, a tracking system for dietary restrictions and military-style bunks with good mattresses. The sanitation devices struck him as appropriate, if basic. ‘Would I want that toilet-and-sink combination at my bathroom at the house? Probably not, but this is a transitional holding facility,’ Collins said by phone.

The spokesperson from Florida Division of Emergency, as well as Gov. DeSantis, each made prescient comments:

The ‘reporting on the conditions in the facility is completely false. The facility meets all required standards and is in good working order,’ said spokesperson Stephanie Hartman of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, which built the facility, to the AP. Alligator Alcatraz is a ‘very professionally run facility,’ said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) to WPTV-TV West Palm Beach. ‘It’s South Florida. This is not the Four Seasons.’

