A new Holocaust with media outlets participating?

The popular slogan “From the river to the sea” is chanted by Arab Palestinian supporters, and many from the political left wing have picked up on it. The statement thus implies a Jew-free Middle East. Hitler’s dream was a Jew-free Europe. Where will 7 million Jews go this time, new gas chambers?

And the media, publishing Hamas propaganda that creates the murderous hatred of Jews, is largely to blame. It’s a flashback to the 1930s, where Nazis are now replaced by Islamists and the left to complete the new extermination of Jews; the left with its media handles the propaganda, the Islamists the execution.

Why is Hamas’s false propaganda information about “genocide” accepted without any scrutiny? Recently, a young activist said to me with glowing passion that Israel murdered 51,000 children in Gaza. Claims like this create new Jewish hatred. I tried to explain in vain that the information is directly from Hamas. The facts are that Hamas forces Arab Palestinian children back to the houses Israel has warned in advance that they’re planning to bomb as they hunt Hamas butchers, the same Hamas that routinely uses civilians as human shields.

Politicians, why don’t you act? Tomorrow is too late. Use the full weight of the law to hold the news media accountable for inciting violence against a group of people and reporting on a “genocide” that doesn’t exist. Set up a committee to investigate the media outlets. Carefully register all false or misleading news reporting regarding Israel. If decision-makers can be prosecuted, let it be. Create a more healthy and truthful, “objective” news reporting.

Realize the real danger here. The goal of the countries surrounding Israel is actually the extermination of the state of Israel and every Jew. Iran has long had the annihilation of Israel on its agenda, which they are trying to complete by producing nuclear weapons. Hamas would gleefully carry out the massacre of the Jews on October 7 on a scale a thousand times larger. The democratic country of Israel, which has had a three-thousand-year history and existence in its tiny territory, is trying to survive, surrounded by land masses 100 times larger, with hostile dictatorships and hundreds of millions of Jew-hating Muslims.

Hamas’s reporting of alleged, distorted, or completely false events in Gaza has thus been published without objective criticism, and Israel and its Jews have been demonized—a strategy well-known from Nazi Germany—so that the outside world can accept a new extermination of the Jews. Both Hamas’s and Iran’s ideology includes being able to sacrifice their own population for the sake of the cause, and to lie unbridled in achieving their goals. They sacrifice their people by using them for propaganda purposes.

The question every politician and news provider now needs to ask themselves, beyond all false smokescreens. Can I go to sleep, with the possibility of having participated in the extermination of 7 million Jews?

