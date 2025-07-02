The state of the Union: Donald Trump and Elon Musk

Elon Musk, a pro-America individual whom I respect and like, is complaining about Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill. This is not without justification: It is adding a significant portion to the deficit, along with some other things that even very pro-Trump people have legitimate concerns about.

However, the purpose here is not to discuss those issues. Rather, it is an attempt to redirect the energy of all those who oppose the Marxist control of this country to more a positive end. Infighting is one area that the left is better than us: They always circle the wagons and are generally able to whip up the votes necessary on any matter of importance.

Meanwhile, on our side, we can’t even pass legislation without having an intra-party brawl, complete with threats by Elon Musk to create a third party.

If this insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day. Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat-Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE. —Elon Musk, on X June 30, 2025

The only result of Musk’s plan coming to fruition would be handing every single election to the Democrats for the next twenty years, allowing them to complete their destruction of Western civilization and probably put Musk himself into a gulag, after President Trump is sentenced to death by a district court somewhere.

We only have 220 Republican members of the House and 53 Republican members of the Senate. To put it simply: We cannot expect any meaningful change, budget reductions, or serious reform without at least 60 seats in the Senate and a 20-seat majority in the House.

For the Senate, all legislation must be able to pass the filibuster. The filibuster is a parliamentary tactic that dates to ancient Rome: In the Senate, a member may speak for as long as he wishes, and legislation can be blocked simply by speaking ad infinitum (or ad nauseam, in many cases). Even the threat of a filibuster is often enough to derail any serious reform.

Thus, to get anything of value done, we need at least 60 seats in the Senate at a bare minimum. There will almost always be a Republican here or there, like Thom Thills or Lisa Murkowski, who will vote against us.

At this point, many Republicans will throw shade at Republican senator Susan Collins of Maine, but she manages to give us a seat in a reliably blue state and is generally forgiven by those “in the know” on Capitol Hill. She still helps us maintain control of the legislative agenda by caucusing with the Republicans.

Although the House of Representatives does not have the filibuster (the speaker can limit debate on a topic), the problem of “a few rogue Republicans” gets even worse. Often, there will be a Thomas Massie libertarian who is more about passing libertarian purity tests than passing legislation. Or there will be one of many Republicans who are really Democrats, only pretending to support a pro-America agenda for power.

Without going into too much detail, here is a short list:



Mike Turner (OH-10).

Ohio Representative Mike Turner, the only GOP vote against a bill clamping down on nationally binding court orders, said that the measure “irreversibly” strips Americans’ rights and sets a precedent for future Democratic presidential administrations.

Don Bacon (NE-2) He isn’t seeking re-election, but he has been a hindrance.

Dan Newhouse (WA-4) and David Valado (CA-22). Both voted to impeach President Trump.

There are many more who could go on this list but for the sake of brevity. The point is this: We need a solid 20-seat, if not 30-seat, majority in the House. We would need margins like Newt Gingrich’s historic 1994 victory, when he delivered 54 seats in the House and 8 seats in the Senate, to get anything done.

For us to win, we need to circle the wagons and go all in for 2026. There must be no disunity, quibbling, or feuding over issues. We should debate internally, and all should feel free to voice their opinions, but when it comes down to voting, we must have the discipline to accept things we may not like, have the courage to change the things we can, and proceed in all cases with the wisdom to know the difference. We must have maturity, individually in each of us, to know we will not get everything we want. And that the people we vote for may even disagree with us on some issues we find important. But we should always remember that we are all on the same team: America’s Team, and the forces of Marxism are the only serious enemy any of us should have.

If we do not, the Marxists will win, and candidates like Zohran Mamdani and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will become the 48th and 49th presidents of the United States.

Elon Musk won’t get what he wants during the 2025–2027 Congress. Only if we get a victory on the level of 1994 will we be able to implement the America First, MAGA and MAHA agendas.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.