It’s my party and I’ll destroy it if I want to

As President Trump puts up another “W”, the Democrats are looking a lot like the baseball team too many games behind to be taken seriously. Yes, they are still technically in the race, but everybody knows they are really not.

So I wake up this morning and I read this from Conrad Black. It’s the best analysis I’ve read of this dreadful bunch known as today’s Democrats:

The great Democratic party of Roosevelt, Truman, Kennedy, Johnson, and even up to a point Clinton, has given way to an unfeasible ragtag of superannuated tyros, influence peddlers, decayed servitors, and now completely unacceptable extremists personified by the likely nominee to be mayor of New York City, Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani, an economic Marxist who does not accept the right of Israel to exist as a Jewish state and expresses sympathy for calls to globalize the intifada. The Democrats have no plausible opponents to Mr. Trump, no policy except Trump-hate, and have carried to its logical extreme the great liberal death wish. Having failed by an unprecedented series of illegalities to defeat Mr. Trump, they have practically destroyed themselves.

And destroy themselves they have, from Jasmine to the fake Bronx girl to O’Rourke planning another run in Texas. I guess someone whispered in Beto’s ear that we want more of his insufferable cute lectures.

In the name of destroying Trump they’ve destroyed themselves.

Maybe they’ll figure it out but maybe not. In the meantime the Orange Man is laughing his way to another win.

