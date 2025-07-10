The prevalence of real and fake women in Antifa terrorism

There’s something unusual and interesting about the perpetrators of the attack on the ICE detention center in Texas: Four of the ten attackers were women. Another two were “trans” women. The large number of real women in a violent military-style attack is eerily reminiscent of the infamous Baader-Meinhof gang, while the sexually confused men give the whole thing a modern “transgender” twist.

According to Fox News:

The Justice Department on Monday named 10 individuals charged with shooting a police officer in the neck and opening fire on other correctional officers outside the Prairieland Detention Center in Alvarado, Texas, on the Fourth of July. The group, donning all black, allegedly first began shooting fireworks at the facility, which is being used by the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to hold people related to immigration violations or awaiting deportation. The defendants are Cameron Arnold, also known as Autumn Hill; Savannah Batten; Nathan Baumann; Zachary Evetts; Joy Gibson; Bradford Morris, also known as Meagan Morris; Maricela Rueda; Seth Sikes; Elizabeth Soto; and Ines Soto.

These are the 10 alleged members of a north Texas Antifa terror cell accused of carrying out the attempted murder of federal officers at a shooting terrorist attack on an ICE facility on the Fourth of July in Alvarado, Texas.



Here’s what else we know about this military-style attack:

Around 10:30 p.m., suspects dressed in black military-style clothing launched fireworks and vandalized vehicles and the facility with graffiti like “ICE pig” and “traitor”.

The goal was to lure ICE corrections officers outside. Two unarmed officers responded, followed by an Alvarado police officer who was shot in the neck by a gunman hidden in the woods.

Another assailant across the street fired 20–30 rounds at the unarmed officers.

The suspects fled but were quickly apprehended—some covered in mud, wearing body armor, and carrying radios and weapons.

Authorities recovered:

12 sets of body armor

AR-style rifles, one of which jammed during the attack

Spray paint, fireworks, tactical gear

Flyers and flags with slogans like “Resist fascism, fight oligarchy” and “Fight ICE terror with class war”

This was likely an attack by Antifa. All the hallmarks of an Antifa style action were present:

Propaganda Materials: Flyers recovered at the scene read “Fight ICE terror with class war” and “Free all political prisoners”, alongside a flag stating “Resist fascism – Fight oligarchy”.

Tactical Gear: The suspects wore black military-style clothing, used Faraday bags to block tracking, and carried AR-style rifles, radios, and body armor — tactics consistent with decentralized militant cells.

Online Coordination: At least one suspect admitted to meeting others online to “make some noise,” a phrase often used in activist circles to describe direct action.

Independent Reporting: Outlets like The Jewish Voice and AntifaWatch have described the suspects as part of a North Texas Antifa-affiliated cell. However, the Department of Justice or the FBI has not confirmed this.

What blows my mind is the number of women involved. I was reminded that the Baader-Meinhof Gang, more accurately known as the Red Army Faction (RAF), a far-left militant group that operated in West Germany from 1970 to 1998. It was one of the most notorious urban guerrilla groups in postwar Europe, with which I had some familiarity, and that used radicalized women to assassinate targets.

Ulrike Meinhof was a co-founder and former journalist. She helped orchestrate the 1970 jailbreak of Andreas Baader and later participated in bombings and bank robberies. Brigitte Kuhlmann, a gang member, was another prominent woman who carried out the Entebbe hijacking in 1976.

What happened in Alvarado, Texas, is either a one-off or the beginning of a trend of increasingly frustrated anarchists, especially emotionally charged real and fake women, realizing that their glory days of running wild with little to no pushback are at an end. Donald Trump has seen to that.

The reality of getting shot in the face has never really occurred to them, as their total experience to date is a fantasy of overturning the world’s most powerful government without cost. These are not the fanatics they claim to be. They surrendered when confronted. I’m sure some cried, maybe even a couple of the gals, when their perfect plan was foiled. For women and fake women, the fantasy of war is infinitely more romantic than the reality.

