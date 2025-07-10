The Democrat party mainstreams socialism and radical Islam

The Democrat party has just taken a huge step. For the first time, it has openly embraced not merely hard-left socialism, but the bloody and evil antisemitism of its radical Islamist allies.

The hard left—whether you denominate them socialists, communists, or progressives—are determined to destroy traditional Western Civilization and the Judaeo-Christian religions that are its foundation. Then they would rule over the ruins.

This has been true ever since socialism and state-mandated atheism were birthed in 1792, in the crucible of the French Revolution. It has been true since Karl Marx, the virulent antisemite, wrote in 1843 On the Jewish Question, linking Jews to capitalism, the main enemy of Marx’s communist utopia to come. And it has been true since the leader of the National Socialist German Workers Party made an alliance with radical Islamists in Jerusalem in 1941.

Indeed, ever since Hitler’s alliance with the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, the hard left and radical Islam have been in a blood-soaked partnership. Radical Islamists, like the hard left, are dedicated to the destruction of Western Civilization. Radical Islamists, like the hard left, are inveterate enemies of Judaism and Christianity, seeking to destroy those religions.

Until recently, socialists and Islamists were on the very fringes of American society, only spreading their cancer in our nation’s ivory towers. But as was inevitable, that cancer has now leaked into society. The cancer announced its arrival with the victory of Zohran Mamdani in the Democrat primary for Mayor of New York City. Mamdani is both a socialist and an Islamist who has called to “globalize” the bloody war on Jews, “the intifada.”

One could take some comfort in the fact that the election of Mamdani was simply in one city, but then the unthinkable happened. The leader of the Democratic National Committee, Ken Martin, appearing on the PBS Newshour, has given his imprimatur, not only to the hard-left socialists, but to their embrace of radical Islam and its war on Jews as well. The evil is now mainstream and acceptable.

The dissimulation from Martin is stomach-churning. “Globalize the Intifada” is not a call for “debate.” It is a call for genocide.

Moreover, while this embrace of a dangerous fringe may allow Democrats to win elections, the costs will be paid by the nation at large. Mamdani and his ilk have nothing in common with the Democrats of old. They do not seek to argue about strengthening government institutions and redirecting policy around the center. They seek only to tear down government institutions and use each resulting crisis as a justification for more power and control.

Dean Phillips, despite trying desperately to deflect to almost non-existent problems among Republicans, has conceded that the new Democrats cannot coexist with the old ones:

CNN: “Is there room for you and Zohran Mamdani in the Democrat party?”



Former Rep. Dean Phillips: “The answer, ultimately, I think is no. When you have socialists in the Democrat party, I don’t know how that would be beneficial for the country.” pic.twitter.com/VwiRNRzVe6 — TheBlaze (@theblaze) July 10, 2025

And on a final note, the hard left does not seem to have thought through their alliance and what will happen when they and their radical Islamic allies succeed in their efforts to tear down society. The hard left expects to rule over the ruins in a socialist, atheist paradise where the Constitution says whatever they want it to say. That is suicidally naïve. A millennium of history tells us that the Islamists are far more likely to toss the hard-left off rooftops than they are to share power with the godless, and that the Constitution will take on a complexion that matches Sharia.