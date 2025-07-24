The last piece in the Democrat corruption puzzle

Just watch the son of President Biden, whom the president called “the smartest man I know,” on a recent profanity-laced podcast ranting about how we all depend on the illegal aliens to provide us with cheap labor in certain service capacities. At least he (Hunter) wasn’t defending picking cotton or tobacco, though he did defend using crack cocaine. He’s just one example of the plantation pimps found in the Democrat party.

The history of the party is tainted with evil policies & players. They’ve been the party of slavery, Jim Crow, the KKK, LBJ’s secret rationale behind the “Great Society” legislation, eugenics, euthanasia, and Planned Parenthood, along with the breakdown of the family, marriage, our education system, our big cities, the border, commonsense protections for children, men in girls’ sports and facilities, law and order, and patriotism in America. These are all glaring examples of where the “D” party stood for darkness.

With all the corruption being uncovered by the Trump administration, we should re-examine one case that has been mysteriously placed as “out of bounds.” The effort to keep this under wraps goes way beyond “soothing the wishes of grieving parents.” This story may well be an early piece of the cascade of political corruption that washes over us today.

The Seth Rich/WikiLeaks/DNC hack story is perhaps the linchpin to this “Russian meddling in our 2016 election” collusion lie. This lie was designed to hamper the Trump administration, using projection to cover up the DNC’s own election-tampering with the phony Steele dossier story and the bogus claim that Russia hacked into the DNC to help Trump win the presidency. The hack was real, but it was an inside job — retribution by a Bernie-supporter for the DNC sidelining Bernie Sanders in order to unfairly hand Hillary the Democrat nomination.

Find who called for the hit on Seth Rich (meant to silence and intimidate those who would stray from the strict party line), and the story of a Russian hack is obliterated, revealing the Democrats’ philosophy — to “never let a serious crisis go to waste” — being implemented once again.

Accountability (“no one is above the law”) is maybe coming to those who scorned our democracy, our laws, and our trust. The rest of the story can be summed up in just one sentence: the Democrat party is corrupt, lawless, and ruthless. It is high time we bury it, and pile a whole lotta dirt on top!

