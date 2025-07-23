‘Trans’ school employee who preyed on young girls now revealed to have sent homemade porn to school board mom for his ‘fetish’

I’m not exactly identifying anything groundbreaking when I say this, but maybe to some it is: If your entire identity is defined by abnormal and perverse sexual proclivities and behaviors, you’re going to be a sex pest. And, if you’re someone who would actually defend said disturbing sexual identities and activities as acceptable and normal, you’re also a sicko.

Allow me to explain.

David Yates was a school employee in the public school system for Gettysburg, Pennsylvania who came on staff in 2018; by 2022 though, David was going by “Sasha” and preying on the young high school girls. According to an exclusive report from Genevieve Gluck at Reduxx, Yates was formally reprimanded over three incidents: the first was when he exposed himself in a bra and panties in the girls’ locker room while the soccer team was changing, the second was when he went back into the locker room on another occasion and started asking girls about their menstrual cycles and what kind of panties they wear, and the third was when he followed a young girl into the bathroom and tried to corner her for a conversion. During this encounter, the victim texted her softball coach for help.

At this point, the school district “quietly hired an attorney” to investigate the matter, and without interviewing the victimized girls, he determined the claims were “unsubstantiated.” In a completely unsurprising twist, this attorney was later arrested on charges of child pornography. Again, if you actually defend obvious predators, chances are, you too are a demented creep.

Anyway, Yates’s employment contract was actually renewed by the school district after these revelations—however, he’s now resigned as it’s come to light that he was actually the person behind an email account that had sent one of the school board moms who had opposed him an amateur porn video featuring himself smoking meth and being on the receiving end of a gay encounter:

The email, sent from an individual claiming to be a woman named ‘Rachel,’ was written in such a way that it appeared to be a concerned third-party attempting to make the school aware of Yates’ conduct.

But Yates was “Rachel” and was getting off on an apparent “exposure fetish”:

On May 20, Yates posted a warning to the forum, where men had been discussing their ‘exposure fetish,’ more commonly referred to as exhibitionism. Individuals with this fetish derive sexual pleasure from exposing themselves in public or semi-public settings, often to others who are caught as a captive audience.

Oh, and Yates has an HIV “breeding” fetish, and has posted online advertisements for services as a “transsexual” prostitute:

Yates has also been offering himself as a ‘transsexual escort’ online, and encouraging men to contact him via Telegram for sexual services, and in one comment stated, ‘I am definitely interested in being pimped out to as many men as possible.’

It’s a miracle he resigned, because he definitely seems like the kind of guy a leftist school district would love to promote.

Image generated by AI.