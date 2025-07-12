The kids are not okay

As you've probably heard, ICE conducted a raid in a California cannabis farm. The results are rather dramatic, as reported by local media:

Federal immigration agents, assisted by members of the National Guard, carried out raids at two Southern California cannabis farms, arresting dozens, including undocumented minors, in an operation that drew several hundred protestors and violent clashes with officers. The immigration sweeps, one at Glass House Farms in Camarillo and another about 35 miles up the coast at another Glass House facility in Carpinteria, unfolded simultaneously at around 8:30 a.m. In Camarillo, video from Sky5 showed a large federal law enforcement presence in the fields, with agents detaining workers as several hundred protesters began gathering. United States Attorney Bill Essayli confirmed the operation in a post to X. “Federal agents are executing a search warrant at this marijuana farm,” he wrote. “Agents have already arrested multiple individuals for impeding this operation and will continue to make arrests. Don’t interfere. You will be arrested and charged with a federal offense.”

So let me get this straight. Unaccompanied minors were found in the farm. Who are these kids? This is beyond immigration laws, but rather about child labor or perhaps exploitation of minors.

As expected, the governor of California is angry that ICE went there. I'm not sure if he is angry because ICE found illegals or children. I hope that he would take the time to look into minors working in these farms. According to news reports, there were 10, including eight without an adult.

What can I say? I guess that illegal immigration trumps child labor laws these days.

Image: Cannabis Pictures