Mamdani’s bigoted history keeps catching up with him

Now Zohran Mamdani, in addition to ticking off the Jewish Americans who make up 11% of his city’s population, is ticking off Italian-Americans (another large minority). An old Twitter post (2020) has resurfaced, and it’s not a good look for the wannabe mayor of the Big Apple.

Didn’t that communist come to this country for a better life?

If Christopher Columbus hadn’t discovered the Bahamas, history would have turned out very, very different. America may have been discovered and colonized by the Russians or the Chinese rather than Western Europeans.

The first settlers of these lands came from Western Europe. They left everything behind in their “modern” countries.

They faced unfathomable peril and hardship in a wild, vast, and untamed world — peril and hardship at a level we 21st-century couch potatoes could barely grasp, let alone handle.

Immigrants (legal ones, plus an unprecedented tsunami of illegals) who come today, as well as many of our own ancestors, came after America was well established and didn’t face the dangers of settling this land.

Personally, three of my four grandparents arrived on the same ship from Switzerland in 1914. One of them met a nice Irish girl in Brooklyn. Two of them fought in the trenches in World War I.

Five of their sons fought the Nazis in World War II, and the youngest ― my dad ― was horribly wounded in Korea. They struggled, they took risks, they suffered, and they triumphed. But even they might have had a lot of trouble in 1492, or 1620, or 1776.

They were all grateful to Columbus, and to the first settlers ― as we should all be ― who made it possible for this country to be the great, powerful new land it became.

A lot of European-Americans suffered horrible hardships and didn’t hesitate to risk their lives: to throw off England’s chains, unite the two coastlines, exploit the vast resources in between, rid this continent of slavery, and then rid the world of fascism.

Our traditional values are Judaism and Christianity, capitalism, a constitutional republic, equal opportunity without any requirement for equality of outcomes, and families with one male adult and one female adult.

Who knows what America would look like if the Russians or the Chinese had colonized the entire continent? America is great because our traditional values brought us to this point. And now those traditional values are under constant assault.

I’m sick to death of people who come here and don’t respect the hardships and sacrifices of those Americans. These new people just want to come here and reap the benefits of what others sacrificed for, and that doesn’t wash with me.

They come here, waving the flags of their home countries, insisting on continuing to speak their native languages rather than English, and worst of all making this great nation more and more like the hellholes they left behind for good reason.

They’re a bunch of ingrates. None of them deserves elective office ― least of all Zohran Mamdani.

Jim Davis is an I.T. specialist and paralegal, with degrees in political science and statistical analysis, the underpinning of all science. His work has appeared in Newsmax and Daily Caller. You can find him as RealProfessor219 on Rumble.

Image: Daderot via Wikimedia Commons, public domain.