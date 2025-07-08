The government's Epstein problem

None of us ever would have heard of Jeffery Epstein had the government not brought him up.



It was the government that brought charges against him. The government told us that he was “the most prolific child sex trafficker in history.” The government said he was “with intelligence.” The government cut him a sweetheart deal. The government was taken to court by “John Doe” over what the government called “client lists.” The government courts made a ruling about the “client lists” not being released. Senator Dick Durbin blocked release of the “client list” in the legislative branch of the government.



The government said it had “client lists” on its desk. The government was the entity that created the term “client list” as it relates to Epstein.



And as much as I would love to blame some of this on the media, their source on all things Epstein… was the government.



Now, I’m going to pause and ask readers if they have ever been cheated on? If the answer is “yes” (first, I’m sorry that happened to you), then doesn’t the government’s behavior vis a vis Epstein remind you of that episode in your own life?



Weird lies and “disclosures” for seemingly no reason, contradictory statements, the inability to produce a coherent explanation for anything.

The few times that a person in my life was acting like the government now is, I found out later that they were cheating.



The government is lying about Jeffery Epstein. Either they were lying then, or they’re lying now, maybe both. They don’t get to claim that there’s no client lists after issuing statements going back over a decade saying there were “client lists.”



Were they lying then when they described Epstein as a “large trafficking ring”? Or are they lying now when claiming that the “ring” consisted of exactly two people and Prince Andrew?



The government doesn’t get to split themselves out of this. The Palm Beach Police Department, the CIA, and the DoJ all fly the same flag in front of HQ -- they’re all “the government” on this one, one entity, working together, just like during COVID.



Was the government lying then when they said they had thousands of hours of videos showing the most disgusting things imaginable? Or are they lying now when they maintain that the only thing that happened was 17-year-old girls giving Jeffrey a back massage with a happy ending (while gross, a far cry from “most disgusting things imaginable”)?



Speaking of video, the government claimed that the cameras outside of Epstein’s cell were malfunctioning (while the guards were napping), now they post 10 hours of video from the malfunctioning devices?



How did Epstein make his money? Why doesn’t the government know? Did he build a billion-dollar empire $9,999.99 at a time and avoid reporting anything to the IRS ever?



Government officials start sounding like gender nonbinary people the second Epstein’s name comes up. They always talk about what he wasn’t and never about what he was. (“A nonbinary person is someone who doesn’t adapt to gender norms” Well duh, we asked for a definition of what nonbinary is, not what it isn’t).



The government is and has been lying about Epstein… the question is why?



And one more thing. I purposely avoided all Epstein conspiracy videos on the internet this entire time. I’ve not gotten one sentence about Epstein from Alex Jones. Every conspiratorial view I’ve gotten about Epstein came from the mainstream media (so from a governmental press release, as the MSM do no investigating of their own). Why is the government now calling statements the government made internet “conspiracy theories”?



I’ve got theories about what they are really up to with Epstein… and so do you. Go with that, it’s more truth than we’ll be getting from the government on this issue.

Image: Department of Justice