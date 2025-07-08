Grassroots Democrats urge their congressmembers to 'be willing to get shot' -Axios

Several House Democrats recently told Axios that their constituents have encouraged them to prepare for violence and “be willing to get shot” while opposing President Trump’s agenda.

President Trump has already been shot.

In large part because of insane leftist asshats like these.

According to left-leaning Axios, several Democratic lawmakers further noted that there has been mounting anger among so-called “liberal” voters that has occasionally resulted in these crazed and intolerant thugs calling on congressional Democrats to violate the law and prep for violence. These House Democrats claim that these voters are often white, well-educated and wealthy. There’s a shock (rolls eyes).

And, yes, a House Democrat said: “Some of them have suggested … what we really need to do is be willing to get shot,” as when visiting United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facilities or federal government agencies.

The same Democrat stated, “Our own base is telling us that what we’re doing is not good enough … [that] there needs to be blood to grab the attention of the press and the public.”

If these clowns listen to their deranged base … there may well be blood, more than has already been shed.

Another House Democrat told Axios that there exists a “sense of fear and despair and anger” among their voters that “puts us in a different position where … we can’t keep following norms of decorum.”

They “can’t keep following norms of decorum?” When have they ever done that?

When supporting slavery for decades? When calling Republicans evil, Trump “Hitler,” and his supporters “deplorables,” and “fascists,” among many other vile terms?

One anonymous House Democrat informed Axios that constituents have complained that “civility isn’t working” and averred that Democrats need to be prepared for “violence … to fight to protect our democracy.”

Yet another told Axios that people have told him “to ‘storm the White House’ and stuff like that.”

The Democrat base wants an insurrection?! That’s rich! Actually, it’s the same old playbook: Democrats demand civility and bipartisanship (“hands across the aisle”) when they are in office and threaten to do violence to their political opponents and American institutions when they aren’t … so as to “save our democracy.”

Pathetic and sickening. They lie -- and sabotage American institutions and citizens -- when in office and throw temper tantrums when they are not.

What’s more, House Democrats told Axios they see a growing anger among their base that has, at times, “morphed into a disregard for American institutions, political traditions and even the rule of law.”

You don’t say?!

Democrats’ rule of law is fundamentally different than what the Founders had in mind.

Democrats eschew concepts like a speedy and public trial by an impartial jury of one’s peers and equal treatment under the law.

Instead, they simply favor crime and criminals over law-abiding American citizens.

At first glance, this doesn’t appear to be a formula for winning elections, but, bizarrely enough, it has served them relatively well over time.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License