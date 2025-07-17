Some people are still oblivious to the obvious

In preparation for a recent doctor’s appointment, I had to go online and complete a patient intake form. One of the questions dealt with the patient’s sex. In the past, there were two choices -- and without necessary clarification. On this form, which is apparently standard these days, I saw this:

MALE

FEMALE

(Sex Assigned at Birth)

This obvious lunacy has been endorsed by the American Medical Association and the American Psychological Association, ostensibly in the name of something called “safetyism” (i.e., to err on the side of not hurting anyone’s delicate feelings).

Image by ChatGPT.

Our Founding Fathers, perhaps inadvertently, caught on to this whole idea of “that which is obvious” when composing the Declaration of Independence. Right out of the gate, they used the phrase, “We hold these truths to be self-evident...” And it was understood that, back in their day, everyone was on board with the ideas that proceeded that statement—for example, “all men are created equal.”

Our Founders were merely stating the facts, and were asking men and women of good will to sign on, as it were, along with the 56 representatives of the 13 original colonies who signed on “officially” to the Declaration. These men, along with every patriot living in America at the time, pledged their “lives, fortunes, and sacred honor,” putting their blood and treasure on the line in the unknown and dangerous fight ahead.

But, almost 250 years since the glorious birth of our nation, many among We the People don’t perceive the truths that are self-evident.

How did this change?

Could it be that failing to believe in “Nature and Nature’s God” (another of these self-evident truths of yesteryear) has led many in our country down the path of creating their own “truth,” complete with their own “gods”?

And, as a natural (or rather unnatural) outcome, is this why life in the womb can be labeled a “blob of tissue” and terminated anytime through all nine months of pregnancy—and even after birth?

Does this unreasonable train of thought shed light on why a man can compete against young women in sports because he says he is female (yes, someone different than his “sex assigned at birth”) and the rest of us who are not buffaloed by the obvious are supposed to sit in the bleachers, dutifully cheering him on?

This might also explain why many will champion open borders, while still saying that they are good citizens of America. Never mind that it is self-evident that a country cannot even be defined as an individual nation if it has no borders.

Those of us who are Christian have a special opportunity to take a stand against the current madness and say, “Not on our watch.” We must believe that, like Queen Esther, whom God used in the Old Testament to save Israel, we were “born for such a time as this” (Esther 4:14).

Unfortunately, some Christians who sit on the sidelines use as their defense the idea that getting involved culturally or politically will “spoil their witness,” that they have been put on this Earth just to “preach the Gospel.”

And some among the faithful who have unashamedly joined the prevailing winds of an off-course culture are quick to point to Scriptures like “Judge not lest ye be judged” (Matthew 7:1), and claim that to make waves is actually un-Christian.

Christians who think and act along these lines seem to be oblivious to what is happening out in the open and therefore act with political immaturity. The Bible, in both the Old and New Testaments, beckons believers to get involved and get their hands dirty and their hair mussed in the righteous fight that encourages and supports the precepts of the Kingdom of God on Earth.

The Plan is God’s and is self-evident. We need to prayerfully and humbly be involved whenever and wherever we can in the time so graciously allotted to us.

This is the “mission” that we were “assigned at birth.”

Albin Sadar is the author of Obvious: Seeing the Evil That’s in Plain Sight and Doing Something About It, as well as the children’s book collection Hamster Holmes: Box of Mysteries. Albin was formerly the producer of “The Eric Metaxas Show.”