Resurfaced clip of Zohran Mamdani explaining how when he runs out of money he’ll just live off his parents goes viral

A resurfaced clip of Zohran Mamdani explaining how when he runs out of money—because he’s decided to quit his job—he’ll just live off his parents is going viral:

"I knew that if I ran out of my savings my family would be able to support me" — Mamdani



Must be nice! pic.twitter.com/22CJRQwNqk — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) July 15, 2025

He’s got absolutely no qualms about producing nothing, being unemployed, and living off of someone else—which is to say he’s just your average socialist/communist.

Recall that Karl Marx lived off of handouts from Freidrich Engels, and was once so broke that he left his wife to pawn his last pair of pants instead of just getting a job to support his family (walking around in his skivvies for who knows who long). Even his own mother knew him to be a loser, famously quipping this: “if only Karl made capital instead of just writing about it.”

How can anyone think Mamdani would be fit for office with idols like Marx? He doesn’t want to work, he can’t manage money, and his grand plan is to live off someone else’s capital.

Western Lensman nailed it when he characterized Mamdani as a “silver spoon socialist.”

Well, there seems to be a lot of that in the progressive left.

I mentioned Marx above, but must add that he was born into a wealthy family—his father was a lawyer, and he never went without.

Vladimir Lenin was also born into the bourgeoisie: his father who held a distinguished position in the local schools, which earned him a rank of “hereditary nobility,” and his mother came from money herself. They were bona fide aristocrats.

The trend continues with Fidel Castro, who was born to a wealthy, landowning father; Castro was also fortunate enough to attend private school.

Mamdani got more primary votes than any NYC mayoral candidate in history, which just shows how serious the failure has been in the education system regarding economic theories. How do 565,639 people (that’s the official vote count) resonate with deeply flawed economic and social policies that have never worked anywhere in the world, at any point in human history?

God forfend that Mamdani makes it into office, but if he does, will mommy and daddy bail him out after he blows through the public treasury and turns the streets of New York into a third world country?

No, and New Yorkers will be left holding the bag.

Image from Grok.