Progressive ‘Exit Taxes’ become the new Berlin Wall

As reported by Blackout News and then Climate Depot, European nations like Germany, Norway, and Belgium are “spearheading new regulations designed to tax capital gains before individuals emigrate.”

For context, these three nations already have some of the highest taxation rates in the world. When you look at personal income tax rates, Germany’s top bracket is 47.5%, Norway’s is 39.6%, and Belgium’s is 53.5%. (Out of 36 European nations, Germany ranks 12th highest, Norway 19th highest and Belgium fifth highest.) And, hitting those top tax brackets isn’t just for the jetset elites. In Belgium, once your income reaches €48,320, you’re in the top bracket. Converted to American dollars, that means if you’re making $56,492.36, you’d be left with $26.271.95 after paying $30,223.41 in federal taxes. (Of course, this doesn’t include all the other taxes, fines, and fees that citizens pay.)

“Taxes are what we pay to live in a civilized society” they say. But what do places like Germany, Norway, and Belgium have to show for it?

Energy prices are through the roof. Germany and Belgium fall in the top ten list of countries with most expensive electricity costs. In March of 2021, journalist Elisabeth Zimmerman reported this:

On February 15, as temperatures plunged well below zero, snow and frost covered large parts of Europe and the homeless froze to death on the streets, the German Federal Statistics Office reported that more than 2 million people in Germany were freezing in their homes because they were too poor to heat them.

And, here’s what Zimmerman had to say about how this is even possible in one of the world’s “richest” nations:

The fact that millions of people in one of the world’s richest countries cannot afford heating is the result of the policies of governments over the past decades.

Crime rates have more than skyrocketed. (This one really needs no explanation as we are all probably painfully aware of how violent Europe as a whole has become.)

You will not believe these charts on male youth crime in Germany by nationality. (If a group isn't included in a chart, it's because the data was N/A.)



1. Algerian male juveniles are 50.52 times more likely to be suspects in Street Crime than Germans. pic.twitter.com/51LcHr0svO — Charlie Smirkley (@charliesmirkley) July 8, 2025

Consider that the “German” number is also not exactly telling the full story, because “German” just means someone with German citizenship, not an ethnic and native German. Reuters reported this last month:

Germany granted citizenship to a record number of people in 2024, led by Syrians Germany granted citizenship to a record 291,955 people last year, a 46% increase from 2023, with Syrians making up the largest group, according to data released by the Federal Statistics Office on Tuesday.

Third world foreigners take precedence over homegrown citizens. Look no further than this story:

German woman given harsher sentence than rapist for calling him ‘pig’

(Spoiler alert: the rapist was a migrant.)

Or this story:

German government pulls a sneaky, condemns an old folks housing complex then renovates it for the migrants

But, if you decide to flee these hellish, manufactured conditions—thanks leftists!—you can expect to pay a hefty exit tax for your insubordination.

Like the Berlin Wall of the communists, so too is the “exit tax” of the progressive.

Image generated by AI.