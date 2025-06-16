German government pulls a sneaky, condemns an old folks housing complex then renovates it for the migrants

You (probably) don’t hate leftists enough.

Here’s the gist of the story, from Thomas Brooke’s new report at Remix News today: the German government pulled a sneaky, condemned an old folks housing complex, and forced the residents to find new accommodations before demolition day… before city officials “scrapped” the plans and changed course. Now, on the taxpayer dime, the city of Bargteheide will renovate a number of units while the rest will remain as-is, ready to house… migrants.

As reported by Abendblatt, Mayor Gabriele Hettwer defended the decision, saying all cost-related issues had been resolved and that a full renovation was unnecessary. ‘The costs for the removal of mold and other renovation measures are manageable,’ she said, noting that a preliminary building application would determine whether the entire complex could eventually be used.

Yet, none of the original residents were given the opportunity to move back into the homes that were theirs:

‘I feel very comfortable here and have lived here for 20 years,’ senior citizen Frieda Miller told SHZ previously. ‘I’m good here, here I have my home, my flowers, a nice apartment that I can pay for.’ ‘The apartment is really well designed, everything can be reached from here, and there is also a lot of nature. I would like to stay here,’ added fellow resident Dagmar Pardubitzki.

Reports like this (this is not the first time Germany has evicted old people to make way for third world foreigners) always make me think of Margaret Atwood’s Torching the Dusties, a short-story that details a tale of angry young protestors who are united under the fictional “Our Turn” movement. The premise is that the older generations are a drain, using up precious resources, and now it’s someone else’s “turn” to live well—the youngsters grow increasingly aggressive with elderly citizens, and eventually launch into mob violence and murder at Ambrosia Manor. In word and deed, the “Our Turn” acolytes were synonymous with real-world leftists. Atwood’s 2014 tale was supposed to be dystopian—had she only waited a few years, German truth would have been stranger than her own fiction.

Was Atwood a seer? Or, is the agenda of the left just eternally defined by chaos, injustice, and death?

