Our country is waiting to see that justice is served

The more evidence I see that the Deep State conspired to destroy President Trump’s first term, the more I realize how tough and resilient our president is.

Imagine moving into the White House as the new chief executive and being surrounded by a sinister cabal of venal operatives who take corruption for granted. Imagine looking at a menu of Cabinet choices while realizing that they are all veterans of that warped system. Coming from the business world, where pragmatic decisions are made, and failure doesn’t come out of the pockets of taxpayers, Trump was a threat to every lazy, unprincipled charlatan who may have been on the public dole for generations. They viewed him as an outsider who had the temerity to come in at the top and threaten to clean house.

Most bitter among them was Hillary Clinton, the woman who felt she was “owed” the presidency because she lost her “turn” when Obama whipped her butt in the 2008 Democrat primary. In 2016, when she bullied her way to the nomination, she began measuring the drapes for the Oval Office after feeling comfortably smug that she had perpetrated enough fraudulent schemes to derail her opponent’s chances of being elected. Then, devastated by her ignominious defeat, that wretched creature of the black lagoon on the Potomac conspired with Obama and other malicious maggots to undermine the choice made by the voters. With the aid of the fake news media, those malcontents continued to wield their political muscles to put a stranglehold on the new president’s initiatives.

We, as a nation of grateful and patriotic citizens, should be thoroughly outraged at the tactics used to essentially stage a coup on a duly elected president. We should be even more angered at the losses our country sustained during those four turbulent years, during which they used every crooked tool at their disposal to cripple policies that would have improved every national metric.

Moreover, when we see how systematically evil those people are, how can we concede that Joe Biden actually won the 2020 election? It seems abundantly clear that we’re dealing with an entrenched system of organized crime figures that make the Mafia seem cherubic by comparison. Have you observed how many former Biden functionaries have taken the Fifth when subpoenaed by House committees?

As a candidate for president in 2016, Donald Trump alerted us to the damage being done to our country by the radical left. His vow to make America great again caused many sleepless nights for the nefarious oligarchal regime, which felt impervious to public exposure. In order to counteract his positive influence on the electorate, those detestable cretins had to convince people that he was a nogoodnik. That’s when the propaganda mill began a ruthless campaign of vilification that likened Trump to villainous characters who would make Machiavelli blush. In fact, the traits they associated with The Donald were a mirror image of their own detestable characteristics. Yet propaganda, being a formidable weapon of indoctrination, sowed the seeds of discord and reaped a sizable crop of rancorous and vociferous agitators.

I think it’s become axiomatic that Trump-haters detest strong leadership. Our country has gotten so used to weakness in our elected officials that the sudden emergence of courage and boldness in public office astonishes them. They don’t know how to deal with someone who is tough enough to deflect everything the left has thrown at him and still be standing tall. When they falsified the Russia collusion story, he exposed them. When they indicted him several times, on some of the most ludicrous charges in the history of jurisprudence, he fought back and won every time. When they tried to assassinate him, twice, he rose up stronger and more determined to win. Raising his fist in defiance, with blood trickling from his face, told the American people that they had found the leader needed in these troubling times.

But what really made them hate him was when he won a resounding victory for a second term as leader of the free world. That hatred grows more intense each time he achieves additional success for our country by fulfilling the commitments he made during his campaign. That hatred proves that our most virulent enemies are inside the gates, and they are not afraid to display their treasonous behavior.

It’s up to those of us who love our country to stand with the man who has risked everything, including his life, to fight the traitors that have gotten a strong grip on this republic.

If we are to believe that no one is above the law, it’s imperative that those guilty parties do prison time. Our intrepid leader has three and a half more years to uncover and deal severely with the repulsive web of betrayal that almost sank this 250-year-old ship of state. Our country is watching, waiting, and hoping that justice will be served.

Image: Pashi via Pixabay, Pixabay License.