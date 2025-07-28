Biden-Harris funded anti-Israel groups

If you thought that the only problem with the Democrat party is that they tolerate radical, anti-American, and fiercely anti-Israel congressional House members — predominately the “Squad” of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), turns out there is more. The Biden-Harris team actively sought to undermine the Israeli government by funneling funds to unseat the democratically elected prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to findings from the Judiciary Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Biden-Harris administration supported the Kaplanists (named after Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv, where massive anti-government riots took place), whose demonstrations, some of which became violent, took place during the tumultuous days of 2023, prior to Hamas’s brutal attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. Using the pretext of proposed judicial reforms, initiated by justice minister Yariv Levin, to correct the abuses of the High Court, these leftist demonstrators sought to create mayhem in Israel.

The memo released by the U.S. House Judiciary Committee is titled “The Biden-Harris Administration’s Funding of Anti-Netanyahu Non-Governmental Organizations.” The memo charged that the administration misused taxpayer dollars through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the State Department, and other federal agencies. These funds were used directly and indirectly to support anti-Netanyahu Israeli and other organizations, as well as terrorist-related groups.

Some of the recipients of the Biden-Harris largesse, through USAID, were the Islamic Relief Agency (linked to Osama bin Laden’s precursor to Al-Qaeda); the Jammal Trust Bank of Lebanon (which became the financer of Hezb’allah); and Gaza-based organizations, including Bayader and Unlimited Friends Association (UFA), which allegedly have ties to senior Hamas figures and individuals expressing extremist views.

Despite vetting procedures designed to prevent funding to groups like Hamas, Hezb’allah, ISIS, and the Houthis, staff reductions at USAID supposedly hindered these vetting efforts, raising concerns about aid diversion. A government audit showed that USAID could not account for more than $142 billion in awards.

Some of the key findings of the Judiciary Committee reveal that the Biden-Harris administration provided $42,000 to an Israeli NGO, Movement for Quality Government, to conduct “Civic Activism Training” in Israeli high schools. The Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisers likely provided portions of its $20 million in federal grants from the Biden-Harris administration to groups funding Israeli protests. And the U.S. nonprofit Middle East Peace Dialogue Network (MEPDN), may have violated 501(c)(3) provisions of U.S. law by funding anti-democracy protests in Israel. Between 2021 and 2024, PEF Israel Endowment Funds, a U.S.-based tax-exempt entity, provided more than $884 million to over 1,000 Israeli organizations, including groups involved in the judicial reform protests.

The left-leaning mainstream media in Israel, known for their hostility to Netanyahu’s right-of-center government, have sought to avoid highlighting this explosive news of gross interference in Israel’s domestic affairs by the Obama and Biden-Harris administrations. Additionally, the memo released by the Judiciary Committee noted that the Biden administration funded illegitimate activities through intermediary groups — including efforts to paralyze the country (Israel) and defy IDF call-up orders for reserve duty — amounting to a form of rebellion.

Both the Obama and Biden administrations sought to influence the outcome of the democratically held elections in Israel in order to bring down the nationalist camp in Israel, led by Netanyahu. The Obama-Biden motivation was ideological, and the Israeli leftist opposition parties were aligned ideologically with the Obama-Biden Democrats. The leaders of these opposition parties were provided funds and personal invitations to the White House and were showered with compliments and given a strong embrace of encouragement.

The Obama-Biden administrations were sending out messages that if Israelis were seeking American largesse, they should vote for those leftist parties advocating for a two-state solution. The two-state solution was Obama and Biden’s policy choice, and was strongly advocated by the U.S. State Department. This was intensely opposed by Netanyahu’s government, which considered a Palestinian state detrimental to Israel’s security.

The right-of-center Netanyahu government refrained from accusing Washington of crossing a red line and of blatantly interfering in Israel’s domestic affairs. Netanyahu worried that getting into a fight with the U.S. administration, Israel’s ultimate ally and friend, would cause further anti-Israel moves by the Obama and Biden administrations.

The Israeli left-of-center parties encouraged the U.S. interference, since they knew that they could not defeat the Likud coalition by themselves. The Israeli electorate is overwhelmingly right-of-center in its ideological leaning, and likewise in its voting patterns. The judicial reform initiative touched a raw nerve among Israel’s political left since the Supreme Court, and its ultra-liberal justices, are the only domain of power that they control.

Essentially, it wasn’t an issue of personal animosity between Joe Biden and Benjamin Netanyahu, but rather policy and ideological differences. The Biden administration opposed some of the IDF’s moves in Gaza — including entering Rafah and the issue of humanitarian aid to the Palestinians. Biden and his advisers failed to grasp the truth regarding Hamas’s stealing most of the humanitarian aid and selling it to Gazans at inflated prices. Moreover, the Biden-Harris administration opposed the Netanyahu government judicial reforms that the majority of Israeli voters approved of and demanded.

U.S. senator Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) denounced the Biden administration’s interference in Israeli elections when quoting from a statement made by leftist tool U.S. senator Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.): “Chuck Schumer’s demand for new Israeli elections is inappropriate and offensive. Israel is a close ally and a healthy, vibrant democracy. The last thing Israel needs is the ‘foreign election interference’ that Democrats so often decry here.”

Senator Schumer’s words reflected the mindset of the Democrat administrations of Obama and Biden, whose policies signify antipathy for Netanyahu and his Israeli nationalist coalition government.

