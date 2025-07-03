Oregon’s VOODOT accounting system

In Oregon, the 2025 legislative session ended with pre-Fourth of July fireworks from Republicans, Democrats, and Governor Tina Kotek. I understand from contacts in the Capitol building that Tina was screaming and threatening both Democratic and Republican legislators. As one representative told us, the governor was angry and in full meltdown mode. As time was running out in the session, the governor tried to push through a significantly reduced, modified version of the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) package that would have meant the most significant tax hike in Oregon’s history. It appears the legislators decided to run out the clock, and the modified transportation tax bill put forth by the governor crashed and burned after time ran out.



Now that the session is over, the wailing, gnashing of teeth, and angry threats have begun. The VOODOT accounting system is working overtime to show that people who were fully funded last year now need new tax money to keep their jobs.



The VOODOT, pronounced like voodoo, except with a T at the end, is a new variation of the fool-the-public sleight-of-hand trick. It plays on people's emotions to ensure that nobody in ODOT loses their job. The governor and others fail to mention that ODOT workers were being paid last year before the new taxes were even considered or written into a tax-heavy transportation package.

The governor continues to rage that the taxes she wanted did not pass through the 2025 legislative session, even though these taxes would have weakened Oregon’s economy.



People from both parties stood up and said “no” to new taxes in Oregon in a loud clear voice. We will see if the politicians understand this statement or will they try to resurrect the tax Frankenstein monster they created. This will be a interesting summer in Oregon. I think legislators do not have to attend a special session the governor calls. So we expect threats, whining, anger, carrots, and sugar-coated presents to get the legislators back to Salem. Will it work? My bet is no, but we shall see.



John Woods: Father, Husband, Conservative, Activist, Patriot, Veteran, Certified Action Range Shooter, Voting Delegate to the state Oregon Republican Party.

Image: Oregon Department of Transportation