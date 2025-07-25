Obama library shapes up as the ugliest thing on Earth

Barack Obama's presidency stunk, and so does the building he's building to celebrate his 'legacy.'

Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted pictures of its emerging look:

Obama’s presidential library looks like…[FILL IN THE BLANK]. pic.twitter.com/Y7wcVP0T6m — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 25, 2025

It's a monument to megalomania, monomania, and ego.

It's been plagued by community protests, cost overrun, no-bid contracts with shoddy materials and all the other hallmarks of a one-party blue city and its government.

Which pretty well describes Obama's political career -- an ugly career demands an ugly building.

All the same, who the heck approved the design of this nightmare -- which by the way, contains no books, and serves as just a monument to Obama and his mighty uncontrolled ego and god complex. It's reflective ... even if light sinks into it like a black hole.

By contrast, other presidential libraries look like this:

Out of curiosity, I looked up the Nixon library.



My grandfather was an architect. Looks like something he would have designed. Comfortable mid century close to the ground.



Compliments foliage.



Re Obama: At least he’s telling us who he is. https://t.co/EFDYQ7ebM2 pic.twitter.com/BTkdb3GyYW — Steb🦅🇺🇸 (@StebV0) July 25, 2025

Some say the Obama library looks like a prison, a Soviet-era cement building, a brutalist structure, a dumpster. or something modeled after a trash can. I don't know anyone who has had anything nice to say about it at all. What's more, the Obamas have been curiously silent.

Whatever it is, it's a slum before it was ever a gleaming new building, even if they put a coat of paint on it, and hopefully will meet the wrecking ball and controlled explosions like the Cabrini Green public housing projects as is rightfully the place of buildings as ugly as this one.

Whenever that happens, it will be a fitting ending to the Obama legacy, which is as big a rubble pile as this loathesome legacy monument.

Image: X screen shot