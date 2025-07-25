Obama library shapes up as the ugliest thing on Earth
Barack Obama's presidency stunk, and so does the building he's building to celebrate his 'legacy.'
Fox News host Laura Ingraham tweeted pictures of its emerging look:
Obama’s presidential library looks like…[FILL IN THE BLANK]. pic.twitter.com/Y7wcVP0T6m
— Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) July 25, 2025
It's a monument to megalomania, monomania, and ego.
It's been plagued by community protests, cost overrun, no-bid contracts with shoddy materials and all the other hallmarks of a one-party blue city and its government.
Which pretty well describes Obama's political career -- an ugly career demands an ugly building.
All the same, who the heck approved the design of this nightmare -- which by the way, contains no books, and serves as just a monument to Obama and his mighty uncontrolled ego and god complex. It's reflective ... even if light sinks into it like a black hole.
According to Wikipedia:
The Barack Obama Presidential Center is a planned museum, library, and education project in Chicago to commemorate the presidency of Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States.[2][3] The center will also include community and conference facilities and will house the nonprofit Obama Foundation. Construction on the 19.3-acre (7.8 ha) campus began in 2021, the tower topped out in mid-2024, and the center is expected to open in the first half of 2026.[4][5][6]
The center's work includes digitizing the Barack Obama Presidential Library with the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA), to create the first fully digitized presidential library.[2] The Library is administered by NARA, which will preserve hardcopies of documents at a separate NARA facility; however, many will be loaned to the Presidential Center for display.[2]
The center is located in Jackson Park on the South Side of Chicago, adjacent to the University of Chicago campus.[7] The university provides planning, support, engagement and programming.[8] Included within the center's plans is a new branch for the Chicago Public Library.[9]
By contrast, other presidential libraries look like this:
Out of curiosity, I looked up the Nixon library.— Steb🦅🇺🇸 (@StebV0) July 25, 2025
My grandfather was an architect. Looks like something he would have designed. Comfortable mid century close to the ground.
Compliments foliage.
Re Obama: At least he’s telling us who he is. https://t.co/EFDYQ7ebM2 pic.twitter.com/BTkdb3GyYW
Some say the Obama library looks like a prison, a Soviet-era cement building, a brutalist structure, a dumpster. or something modeled after a trash can. I don't know anyone who has had anything nice to say about it at all. What's more, the Obamas have been curiously silent.
Whatever it is, it's a slum before it was ever a gleaming new building, even if they put a coat of paint on it, and hopefully will meet the wrecking ball and controlled explosions like the Cabrini Green public housing projects as is rightfully the place of buildings as ugly as this one.
Whenever that happens, it will be a fitting ending to the Obama legacy, which is as big a rubble pile as this loathesome legacy monument.
Image: X screen shot