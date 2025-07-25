Got it done: Trump secures a deal with Mexico to stop sending its raw sewage to California's beaches

Wasn't it George H.W. Bush who tapped his chest at a presidential debate and told voters he'd be "the environmental president."

Well, he wasn't.

He introduced greenie nonsense like cap-and-trade, and extended environmental regulations under the Clean Air Act, not exactly inspiring, or even noticible, improvements.

Here's the real environmental president -- President Trump:

He just got Mexico to quit fouling our beaches in the U.S. with their raw, untreated, toilet and industrial sewage.

According to the New York Times:

The United States and Mexico signed an agreement on Thursday to end the flow of raw sewage into the Tijuana River, which crosses the border into California and for years has contaminated and closed beaches and caused illnesses in both countries. ... Every day, millions of gallons of sewage flow into the Tijuana River starting in Mexico and ending in California, where the polluted water is dumped in the ocean. The sewage frequently overwhelms wastewater treatment plants in both countries. The problem has worsened in recent years as Tijuana’s population has grown, treatment plants in both countries have fallen into disrepair, and climate change has fueled increasingly strong storms. Lee Zeldin, the administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency, who traveled to Mexico to sign the memorandum of understanding with Alicia Bárcena Ibarra, Mexico’s environment secretary, wrote in a statement that the countries are aiming for a “permanent, 100% solution.”

According to San Diego County's conservative supervisor, Jim Desmond:

Today’s announcement on the Tijuana Sewage Crisis marks a significant step forward for San Diego and our coastal communities. I commend the Federal Government and Administrator Zeldin for making this a true priority. For far too long, politicians have ignored this issue, and both… https://t.co/OS9gJ4BxNJ — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) July 24, 2025

And according to EPA chief Lee Zeldin, who made the first announcement:

The permanent 100% solution to the Tijuana River Sewage Crisis we signed yesterday in Mexico City is a massive win for our environment, our border, the U.S.-Mexico relationship, and for the millions of people who have been impacted by this crisis. pic.twitter.com/ZVm5kLsNAp — Lee Zeldin (@epaleezeldin) July 25, 2025

The New York Times emphasizes that it's a longstanding problem as if the blame for America's filthiest beaches -- the most environmentally degraded ones -- did not belong to Joe Biden and Barack Obama, under whose presidencies the sewage problem got worse, way worse, with Joe Biden actually turning off the filters known as the "Trump pumps." (The Times didn't mention that.) I wrote about that here.

The Times did mention that 1,000 service members were sickened by exposure to the filthy sewage-tainted waters, and 40,000 families had health problems from having to breathe the horrible smells and contact with the water itself.

What kind of neighbor dumps raw sewage in his neighbor's yard and expects the neighbor to say nothing? One that has a neighbor that says nothing, as Joe Biden and Barack Obama did, perhaps.

Not President Trump.

Assuming all goes well, this is a once-and-for-all solution that forces Mexico to clean up its overflowing toilets, do proper city planning for population growth instead of Haiti-style garbage management, and spend money it has but has not been spending on toxic treatment plants to process waste water, while on the U.S. side, the Trump pumps go back on, as part of the bargain.

Those were the terms of the deal as described by the Times, and it seems so simple and reasonable.

But no president could be bothered to do it. Trump put in the Trump pumps during his first term, which was a reprieve.

But this deal looks like the real deal. And Trump stands tall as the nation's first real environmental president.

Every greenie out there looks like a hypocrite in comparison. Trump is green and all they can show for themselves is dirty water.