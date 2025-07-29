No letup in Canada government's outrages against its truckers

Canada is going to hell in a handbasket.

According to LifeSite News:

OTTAWA (LifeSiteNews) – On the first day of the Freedom Convoy leaders’ sentencing trial, lawyers working on behalf of the Liberal government of Prime Minister Mark Carney inferred that the protest led by Tamara Lich and Chris Barber was tantamount to an occupation of the nation’s capital. Lich and Barber are in Ottawa for a sentencing hearing after earlier this year being found guilty of mischief for leading the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests against COVID mandates.

It is surpassingly odd that government lawyers accused the truckers of “occupying” a city in their own country when that same government has no problem with illegal immigrants’ occupation of any part of Canada … or all of it.

And it totally ignores any “mischief” in which they are involved.

This is simply more proof that liberals/progressives prefer aliens to citizens. The evidence is simply irrefutable.

Prosecutors kicked off the court proceedings by reading Victim Impact Statements (VIS) which claimed the truckers’ actions had negative consequences to local businesses. Meine liebe Gott in himmel! What of the very government mandates and lockdowns the truckers were protesting? Negative consequences? Like forcing businesses to close and telling people their jobs weren’t necessary?

And how about the Trudeau government’s use of the Emergencies Act to indiscriminately punish the Freedom Convoy truckers, allowing them to be arrested, have trucks seized, and their bank accounts frozen … all without a warrant.

Might not those actions have had negative consequences to the truckers … and everyone else in Canada who relies on goods transported by the truckers?

As a kicker, the Canuck government asserted that, if a protester was detained for more than eight days, that person’s dog or other pet could be taken from them. As could the pets of those individuals who could no longer properly care for their animals because they had their bank accounts frozen due to the Trudeau government’s tyrannical and unconstitutional actions.

Indeed, a tweet from the official account for Ottawa’s by-law and regulatory services read, “Attention animal owners at demonstration: If you are unable to care for your animal as a result of enforcement actions, your animal will placed into protective care for 8 days, at your cost. After 8 days, if arrangements are not made, your animal will be considered relinquished.”

Relinquished?

(Some Western governments, including those of Canada and the United States, even took children from their parents if their parents were not vaccinated. Excuse me, I meant to say that their children were “relinquished” to the state.)

The “Freedom Convoy” truckers are facing up to eight years in prison, as a result of blatant political vengeance. Moreover, prosecutors are also pushing to seize Barber’s truck, “Big Red,” through a forfeiture order they filed three years after the protests. This is all highly reminiscent of how the Biden administration treated — mistreated — the Jan. 6 protesters at the U.S. Capitol Building.

Recently, the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC) terminated its banking relationship with Eva Chipiuk, a lawyer who assisted the Freedom Convoy truckers -- and who is a vocal critic of present-day Canadian institutions. The RBC cited risk concerns surrounding Chipiuk’s recent bitcoin purchase. The bank sent an official letter to Chipiuk stating that her “recent activity was outside of RBC’s client risk appetite,” and therefore the bank would “no longer be in a position to continue serving her.”

The truth is that Canada’s government no longer cares to serve its most productive and patriotic citizens, whether they are involved in transportation, energy production, the fishing industry, or tourism. The sooner Canadians realize that, the better.

In summation: the insane clown posse that is Canada’s government despises its hardworking, productive citizens who refuse to bend the knee— and take the experimental jab. So much so that it confiscates their tax money and lavishes it on the illegal aliens undocumented immigrants whose vaccine status they care not a wit about, but whose fealty — and vote -- they can count on.

As God is my witness, I love most of the Canadians I know, and the physical beauty of Canada. Its lakes. The fishing. The forests. (At least those that the Canadian government hasn’t deliberately let burn into non-existence. I thought trees were beneficial and produced life-giving oxygen.) But, if Canadian citizens don’t soon wake up and smell the Molson — and realize that they are “relinquishing” their once great country to a new wave of occupiers who have no plans to assimilate, and every intention of taking over — perhaps they get what they deserve.

No, Canada. Please, no.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License