Watch out! The media is warning that the price of new cars could soon soar past $50,000 due to Trump’s tariffs

The brilliant Yahoo finance writer, Rick Newman, has written a detailed article telling the public how prices of new cars will soon go well over $50,000: “Trump’s trade deals could push the average new car price well above $50,000”. Somehow, he doesn’t say what prices were when Trump took office, or what they are today.

Before and after the election, the media and other Democrats fearmongered about how Trump’s trade policies will cause prices to soar on new cars and everything else. Many people ran out and bought cars and other imports because of these so-called experts warnings. Of course they probably also panicked and sold off their portfolios in April because the “experts” were predicting a depression and tumbling stocks.

That honest Democrat leader, Chuck Schumer, said that the stock market turmoil caused the average person to lose $100,000:

The stock market for people who have 401Ks, and that’s more than half the people in the country. The average person with a 401K lost $100,000. What are they going to do if you’re about to retire? So, it’s awful, awful.

It is just amazing that an average person lost that much when the internet shows that the highest median balance for any age is under $100,000. Of course fact checkers weren’t there to correct Schumer because they were too busy scaring the public. The people that panicked out haven’t benefited from record highs, and the fearmongers haven’t apologized for their bad advice and analysis. They never do.

So what does the internet say the average price of a new car was in Biden’s last month in office in December of 2024? $49,740.

And what was it in June 2025 after six months of Trump and the “awful” tariffs? $48,907. Not up the thousands that was predicted, but down 2%. Yes, eventually it will be over $50,000, which will be up .5% since Trump took office.

So what is one good reason why prices of cars haven’t soared? Because car companies no longer have to absorb billions of dollars in losses each year producing and selling electric cars that people can’t afford and don’t want. The car companies are no longer having to purchase worthless carbon credits to pretend they are complying with the unrealistic rules. Trump is no longer dictating an unattainable mileage standard for vehicles.

It should be noted that inflation also stayed low in Trump’s first term despite tariffs, and despite dire predictions. Those facts don’t deter the media and other Democrats from fearmongering now though.

Profit has always been a dirty word for Democrats. As inflation soared during the Biden years, the media and other Democrats, including the Federal Reserve, blamed the inflation on anything but Democrat policies. One of the things they always blame is corporate greed. So don’t believe them today when they act like they care about the gross margins of retailers. They don’t care. They would gladly raise their taxes and issue more regulations to reduce their gross margins. The only reason they are now acting like they care is because they think they can blame Trump and Republicans for the problem. All they have ever cared about is power and a big government.

Everyone should know that most of the media and other Democrats believe the government and politicians can never be greedy. There is never enough money for them.

The moral of the story is: Don’t believe the media or any of the so-called experts. They are rarely right, and on the uncommon occasion they are, it was sheer luck.

Image from Grok.